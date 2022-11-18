Wake Forest heads into final home game searching for another victory

There’s a lot left on the table for Wake Forest’s football team to play for despite a three-game losing streak that has many fans disappointed.

That’s the message Coach Dave Clawson gave to his team and to journalists this week after a loss to North Carolina last weekend. In Clawson’s estimation that’s a great problem to have that despite being 6-4 there is plenty of consternation in Deacon Nation.

“I think the thing I'm most proud of is we're 6-4 and people are disappointed,” said Clawson, who is in his ninth season in Winston-Salem. “I'm proud of that. I think that's good that we've elevated the standard of what a good season is around here. And we embrace it and we accept it and that's what we want.”

The trick now is to keep the Demon Deacons focused with two games to play as they try to elevate their status for their seventh straight bowl game. That’s by far the school record for most bowl games in a row.

“We're going to a bowl for the seventh year in a row,” Clawson said. “And yet we're disappointed, and I'm disappointed at 6-4 at this point because I wanted to be 10-0. And I think our football team is disappointed, but I'm proud that we've created a new standard for Wake Forest football, and now we have to live to that standard and perform to that standard.”

They will try to get back to their winning ways against a Syracuse team that’s in the same boat. The Orange started 6-0 but have dropped four in a row to also fall out of the Associated Press Top 25.

When the Demon Deacons were 6-1 they were ranked No. 10, but dropped in a hurry after losses to Louisville, N.C. State and last week to North Carolina.

One of the selling points this week is sending the 22 seniors off on a winning note, which is never easy because emotions will be high. While a few of those seniors could choose to come back and play an extra season, many will be on Truist Field for the last time.

“Hopefully we can clean that stuff up and have a strong finish here and look back at this thing a little bit different at the end than we’re looking at it right now,” Clawson said as he evaluated the entire season.

One of those departing seniors will be quarterback Sam Hartman, one of the best to ever put on a uniform for Wake Forest. He’s a redshirt junior but after five seasons he said this will be his final season and is going to give the NFL a shot.

“I think as a unit and as individual it’s been just detail,” Hartman said about the team’s recent struggles. “Last year we won those games and made the plays we needed to make…. For me, it’s turnovers and its details across the board. You have to play execution football or you are not going to win.”

Here are three things to watch for.

Secondary needs a good game

It’s getting toward the end of the season and the secondary for the Demon Deacons is getting thin. The latest injury to safety Malik Mustapha, who has been ruled out for the rest of the regular-season, which makes it a bit of a puzzle for defensive coordinator Brad Lambert. Redshirt freshman Dashawn Jones and redshirt sophomore AJ Williams will be counted on even more in the next two games.

Going out with a bang

After throwing for more than 12,000 yards and 100 career touchdowns Hartman would love to play well in his final game at Truist Field. The good news has been the health of his wide receivers who are all expected to play. Hartman had four touchdown passes last week but did throw a costly interception in the fourth quarter. He said earlier this week he’s well aware this will be his final home game. The Orange is third in the ACC in defense allowing 20.4 points per game and is second in the ACC in pass defense so those Wake Forest receivers will have to be on point. Star wide receiver A.T. Perry will also be going through the Senior Night ceremony so he also may be playing in his final home game.

Syracuse also stuck in the mud

Since a win over N.C. State in the middle of October Syracuse has lost to Clemson, Notre Dame, Pittsburgh and Florida State. Coach Dino Babers hasn’t had much go right for his team since being 6-0. “We started 6-0, now we've gone 0-4...,” Babers said earlier this week. “Now we have to find a way to put our best foot forward, play with our strengths and shield our weaknesses. If we do that, we may have an opportunity to feel a lot better than we did last Saturday."