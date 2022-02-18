Wake Forest heads into home game against Notre Dame on a two-game losing streak

3. Watch the turnover count. The Demon Deacons did a much better job of taking care of the ball in the loss to Duke with just 11 turnovers. Part of that was because their transition game was better. When the Deacons can get out and run and have Daivien Williamson, Jake LaRavia or Alondes Williams leading the break they are so much better.

Notable

*Notre Dame has held its last seven opponents to 65 points or fewer, the best current streak in the country. Notre Dame has held eight conference opponents to 65 points or fewer, a school record….

*Alondes Williams of Wake Forest continues to lead the ACC in scoring and assists and is the only player in the country averaging at least 19 points, six rebounds and five assists a game….

*One of the underrated freshmen in the ACC this season is Notre Dame’s Blake Wesley, who is fourth among the power five conferences in scoring among freshmen at 14.2 points per game….

Information

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.