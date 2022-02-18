Wake Forest heads into home game against Notre Dame on a two-game losing streak

A preview of Wake Forest’s men’s basketball game:
What
Notre Dame at Wake Forest
When
1 p.m. Saturday
Where
Joel Coliseum
How to watch
Bally Sports South
Records
Wake Forest: 10-6 ACC, 20-7 overall; NCAA NET ranking No. 38.
Notre Dame: 11-3 ACC, 18-7 overall; NCAA NET ranking No. 55 out of 358 Division I teams.
What to watch for
1. For the first time this season the Demon Deacons have lost two in a row, so it’s a good bet Coach Steve Forbes has had the attention of his team since Tuesday’s loss to ninth-ranked Duke. These next four games are crucial but picking up a win at home against second-place Notre Dame would get them back on the right track.
2. Which defensive team will show up for Wake Forest? If it’s anything like the passive effort it gave in a loss to Miami at Joel Coliseum last weekend then it will be a long afternoon. It will be important to get that defensive edge early in this game because the Irish has balance scoring with three players – Dane Goodwin, Blake Wesley and Paul Atkinson Jr. – averaging in double figures.
3. Watch the turnover count. The Demon Deacons did a much better job of taking care of the ball in the loss to Duke with just 11 turnovers. Part of that was because their transition game was better. When the Deacons can get out and run and have Daivien Williamson, Jake LaRavia or Alondes Williams leading the break they are so much better.
Notable
*Notre Dame has held its last seven opponents to 65 points or fewer, the best current streak in the country. Notre Dame has held eight conference opponents to 65 points or fewer, a school record….
*Alondes Williams of Wake Forest continues to lead the ACC in scoring and assists and is the only player in the country averaging at least 19 points, six rebounds and five assists a game….
*One of the underrated freshmen in the ACC this season is Notre Dame’s Blake Wesley, who is fourth among the power five conferences in scoring among freshmen at 14.2 points per game….
Information
336-727-4081