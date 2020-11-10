'People like to count us out': Wake Forest to visit Chapel Hill to face favored North Carolina

Wake Forest’s four-game win streak just might be the quietest in the country.
The Deacons had their third weekend of the football season off and have had extra time to prepare for North Carolina, a game in Chapel Hill that will showcase two of the highest-scoring teams in the ACC and the nation.
The Tar Heels, who rank sixth in NCAA Division I with nearly 538 yards of offense per game and are 13th with 40.9 points, are 5-2. But they stumbled badly in losses at Florida State, after reaching a No. 5 national ranking, and at Virginia.
The Deacons, after beating FCS opponent Campbell, defeated Virginia in Winston-Salem and took down Virginia Tech and Syracuse to assemble their winning streak. They're averaging 37 points per game, not far behind the Tar Heels, and rank 50th nationally with 421 yards of offense per game.
But the Tar Heels are considered a strong favorite, and that doesn't exactly sit too well with the Deacons.
“I feel like we are always the underdog no matter how talented we are or what our record is,” said Deacons linebacker Chase Monroe, who is from Huntersville. “People like to count us out or not pick us, but we really don’t listen to the talk outside our doors. That’s just what we really believe.”
The reality is the Deacons and the Tar Heels are similar on offense, starting with quarterbacks Sam Hartman of Wake Forest and Sam Howell of Carolina. While Howell and the Tar Heels throw slightly more often, both offenses use their running backs to set up the pass.
Carolina's Javonte Williams ranks fourth in the ACC with 109.6 yards per game (14 touchdowns), and teammate Michael Carter is fifth with 104.7 yards per game (four TDs), and both average better than 7 yards per carry. But Wake's Kenneth Walker III isn't far behind, ranking seventh with 88 yards per game (11 TDs), and Christian Beal-Smith is eighth with 78.7 yards per game.
“We’ve got two dogs back there and a really talented quarterback,” Monroe said about the Deacons' offense. “They have talent over there, too, but I think everything we do we’ve prepared to play them. We have a similar offense, and I think seeing that every day has been pretty good practice for us.”
Senior Ja'Sir Taylor added: “We are always the underdogs in games like this, so we're kind of used to it and we like that role. Keep picking us to lose, and that’s fine with us.”
Deacons coach Dave Clawson says he won’t have to motivate his players because it’s a rivalry game.
“Obviously, Mack Brown and his staff have done an unbelievable job in a short period of time revitalizing North Carolina football,” Clawson said. “Right now their offense is the best in the ACC, statistically. They are one of the top offenses in the country, and they have had over 500 yards for five straight games.”
The Deacons beat the Tar Heels last season in Winston-Salem in Howell’s third career start.
“His development has been remarkable,” Clawson said. “He could always throw it. His comfort in the pocket, his ability to go throw reads and his accuracy….What’s really underrated is his athleticism.”
Taylor has been a guiding force in the Wake secondary that has been young because of key injuries to other veterans. But the Deacons have 11 interceptions, so the perceived weakness has actually been a strength going into this test from Carolina.
“They have a really explosive offense, and they have a great quarterback and two good running backs and a good receiving corps,” Taylor said. “This is our biggest challenge so far as a whole unit as an offense put together. Clemson had good skill, good quarterback, but I think UNC is more explosive.”
