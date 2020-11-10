'People like to count us out': Wake Forest to visit Chapel Hill to face favored North Carolina

Wake Forest’s four-game win streak just might be the quietest in the country.

The Deacons had their third weekend of the football season off and have had extra time to prepare for North Carolina, a game in Chapel Hill that will showcase two of the highest-scoring teams in the ACC and the nation.

The Tar Heels, who rank sixth in NCAA Division I with nearly 538 yards of offense per game and are 13th with 40.9 points, are 5-2. But they stumbled badly in losses at Florida State, after reaching a No. 5 national ranking, and at Virginia.

The Deacons, after beating FCS opponent Campbell, defeated Virginia in Winston-Salem and took down Virginia Tech and Syracuse to assemble their winning streak. They're averaging 37 points per game, not far behind the Tar Heels, and rank 50th nationally with 421 yards of offense per game.

But the Tar Heels are considered a strong favorite, and that doesn't exactly sit too well with the Deacons.

“I feel like we are always the underdog no matter how talented we are or what our record is,” said Deacons linebacker Chase Monroe, who is from Huntersville. “People like to count us out or not pick us, but we really don’t listen to the talk outside our doors. That’s just what we really believe.”