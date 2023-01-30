Wake Forest heads to Duke looking to break three-game ACC losing streak

For Wake Forest, which is in the midst of a three-game ACC losing streak, it won’t get any easier with a Tuesday night game against Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

The Demon Deacons will try to shake off what’s ailing them after three losses to sixth-ranked Virginia, Pitt and N.C. State. Tuesday’s game is at 7 p.m. on ESPN.

“We just need to win and score a couple of more points,” Coach Steve Forbes said Monday. “We were right there against Pitt. And we made gains against N.C. State but just haven’t gotten over the hump. We’ve got to learn ... ”

Forbes said there’s such a fine line between winning and losing in the ACC, but there's always the next task ahead and that's facing the Blue Devils at Cameron.

“The last three haven’t gone our way, so you come back and watch film and I’ve remained very positive and we can flip the switch pretty quick and a good time to do that will be (Tuesday) night,” Forbes said.

The Demon Deacons are 14-8 overall and 6-5 in the ACC while the Blue Devils come in 15-6 and 6-4 in the league.

In the loss to N.C. State, it was the play of center D.J. Burns in the second half that carried the Wolfpack. After the game Forbes told reporters that he knows there were 14,000 coaches in the stands. Upon reflection, he apologized for that remark.

“I made a comment Saturday after the game about 14,000 coaches in the stands who wanted me to double the post,” Forbes said in response to a question about Burns. “That wasn't necessary. It’s not indicative of how I feel about the fans. I try to be very conscientious and intentional about what I say, and how I say something to the media. And that comment was disingenuous on my part, and I shouldn’t have said that.”

Forbes did say that better defense by his entire team will help get the Demon Deacons break their losing streak.

Duke found its shooting touch at the right time and came up with a convincing win over Georgia Tech at home. Coach Jon Scheyer, the successor to Mike Krzyzewski, didn’t mince words when asked about facing the Demon Deacons again. On Dec. 20, 2022, Wale Forest beat the Blue Devils, 81-70, at Joel Coliseum.

“They beat the crap out of us last time we played them,” Scheyer said. “It wasn't a good performance at all for us. They outplayed us, so they're really good.”

Despite the three-game losing streak the Demon Deacons are still tops in the ACC in offensive efficiency and that has Scheyer's attention.

“We know it's a big time challenge,” Scheyer said. “We should have learned that by now and our guys are ready to go and you need to have a good day of preparation (Monday).”

Scheyer wasn’t about to look ahead to Saturday when the Blue Devils take on archrival North Carolina.

“It's not about anything we need to trick (his team) or talk to them about it because we’re locked in for this game," Scheyer said. "And that's where we need to be.”

One reason for that offensive efficiency stat for the Demon Deacons is their balance, something Scheyer said the Blue Devils will need to watch out for.

“(Tyree Appleby) is a big part of it for sure, and his ability score and he’s top five in our league,” Scheyer said. “He just does so much for other players. And (Cam) Hildreth can hurt you and of course (Damari) Monsanto has had big time games, so they're explosive and not just one position.”