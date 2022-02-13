Wake Forest heads to Durham to face Duke on Tuesday night in important ACC road game

3. Duke has plenty to play for as it chases the ACC regular-season title, which the Blue Devils last won in 2010, sharing with Maryland, and last won outright in 2006. The Blue Devils are coming off two straight road wins over Clemson and Boston College.

Notable

• The game is one of just three remaining at Cameron for Krzyzewski. According to StubHub.com as of Monday afternoon, the cheapest price for a pair of tickets for the Wake Forest game, including fees, is $336 each. Duke's final two games are against Florida State on Feb. 19 ($1,507 per seat for a pair) and North Carolina on March 5 ($4,250 per seat for a pair).

• The Deacons' Dallas Walton said it’s no secret what they have to do with five games left in the regular season. “Defense is something we are going to have to work on,” Walton said. “We just have to trust each other and believe what our coaches are telling us and execute.”…

• The Demon Deacons shot better than 50% for the 14th time in their loss to Miami. They also shot 43% on three-point attempts on Saturday afternoon.