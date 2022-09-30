Wake Forest heads to Florida State for another top 25 matchup

The uncertainly surrounding No. 22 Wake Forest and its next game with No. 23 Florida State lingered this week as Hurricane Ian tumbled into the state of Florida.

But the game will go on as planned in Tallahassee on Saturday.

And it’s a key game inside the Atlantic Division of the ACC because the Demon Deacons (3-1, 0-1 ACC) are coming off a 51-45 double overtime loss to Clemson.

Coach Dave Clawson gives his team a 24-hour rule after games to either celebrate or stew depending on the outcome. There was a lot of stewing after the tough loss but the veterans on the team know all too well that last week doesn’t matter anymore.

“We are way past it,” offensive lineman Sean Maginn said earlier this week. “It’s on to the next game and we had a good practice (on Tuesday) and guys were moving and the energy was up. Like coach always says it’s a one-week season.”

The Demon Deacons will be facing a much-improved Seminoles team that is 4-0 overall and 2-0 in the ACC coming off wins over Louisville (35-31) and Boston College (44-14).

“They are playing with a different energy this year and a different confidence and a different purpose,” Clawson said about the Seminoles. “The team we are watching on tape doesn’t look anything like the team of last year. And their playing at a high level and offensively they are No. 1 in the ACC at over 500 yards a game.”

One reason Clawson said the Seminoles are so much improved is how well Coach Mike Norvell has incorporated the players he has on his roster and the transfer portal.

“They fixed their offensive line problems,” Clawson said. “It’s this blended group and if you take their top 15 players about half are players from Florida State and the other half or seven or eight are transfers.”

Here are three things to watch:

1. Depending on the weather conditions this could be another shootout with the Seminoles and the Demon Deacons two of the best scoring teams in the country. Quarterback Jordan Travis of the Seminoles has passed for nearly 1,000 yards in four games with five touchdown passes against just one interception. While the Demon Deacons have used three running backs effectively the Seminoles also rely on Trey Benson, Lawrance Toafili and Treshaun Ward to get it done on the ground. All three have scored three touchdowns and the Seminoles are averaging 5.5 yards per rush.

2. The Demon Deacons have a stable of outstanding wide receivers but Jahmal Banks continues to impress. Banks had his best game of his career last week against Clemson and while Donovan Greene and A.T. Perry get opponents attention it’s been Banks who has found himself open a lot. And quarterback Sam Hartman has thrown the ball to Banks a lot more often. Banks has 15 catches this season averaging close to 15 yards per catch.

3. The week of uncertainly surrounding the game reminded Clawson of the 2020 COVID season where games were scratched or added at a moment’s notice. Every week teams tried to practice but by the middle of the week games were being cancelled or moved. “We have to be prepared to play a football game and to me it feels a lot like COVID,” Clawson said on Tuesday. “In COVID you had all those weeks where you didn’t know if you were playing or not but the team that prepared the best and thought they were playing usually won the football game. If we think we are not playing, then don’t prepare to play and end up playing, that won’t be good either.”