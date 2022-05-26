 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
breaking

Wake Forest hires Megan Gebbia as its next women's basketball coach

It didn’t take long for Wake Forest to name its next women’s basketball coach.

John Currie, the athletics director at Wake Forest, made the announcement in a news release at 7 p.m. on Thursday that Megan Gebbia will be the next coach. She replaces Jen Hoover, who was fired after 10 seasons at her alma mater earlier this month.

Gebbia, who is a 27-year coaching veteran, comes to Wake Forest after coaching at American University where she is the school's all-time leader in victories and the only coach to guide the Eagles to the NCAA Tournament.

“I'm extremely excited to join the incredible Wake Forest and Winston-Salem community and I am so thankful and appreciative of the opportunity to be the head women's basketball coach at Wake Forest University," Gebbia said in the news release.

During her time at American she’s been the Patriot League Coach of the Year twice and had five 20-wins seasons.

ddd

Gebbia

In her 27 years in coaching as an assistant and a head coach, Gebbia has helped her teams reach the NCAA Tournament 12 times including a Sweet Sixteen appearance as an assistant at Marist in 2007.

Currie said her ability to develop players on and off the court meant a lot.

“Her player development skills are evidenced by three conference players of the year, five Patriot League scholar athletes of the year and American’s first ever Academic All-American,” Currie said in a statement. “She is the perfect fit to lead our student-athletes in maximizing their potential, on and off the court.”

Gebbia will take over for Hoover, who despite making it to the postseason the last two seasons, was fired earlier this month. She was 142-170 in 10 seasons overall and 49-118 in the ACC with her best finish in league play coming last season when they tied for ninth.

During her time at American Gebbia had a record of 160-105 and she became the all-time wins leader this past season after her fifth 20-win season with the Eagles.

“Wake Forest presents an opportunity to be a part of a special brand at one of the top academic institutions in the country,” she said in the news release. “My highest priority will be spending time and developing relationships with our current student-athletes, alumni and the young women who will make up the future of Demon Deacons basketball.”

Currie said there was plenty of interest when the job opened up.

“Our process was thorough and inclusive and attracted interest from outstanding leaders from all levels of basketball,” Currie said in the news release. "To have so many championship coaches desire to be the next leader for women’s basketball at Wake Forest was both flattering and validating."

More about Megan Gebbia

Hometown: Frederick, Md.

High School: Middletown

College: Towson ('94)

Degree: Psychology

COACHING EXPERIENCE

2013-2022

American University, Head Coach

2003-13

Marist, Associate Head Coach

2002-03

Wright State, Assistant Coach

1996-02

UMBC, Assistant Coach

1995-96

American University, Assistant Coach

BY THE NUMBERS

62 Patriot League Academic Honor Roll selections

27 All-Patriot League selections

9 Patriot League All-Academic honorees

5 Patriot League Scholar-Athletes of the Year

3 Division I-AAA ADA Scholar-Athlete Team selections

3 CoSIDA Academic All-District Selections

3 Patriot League Players of the Year

3 NCAA Woman of the Year nominees

2 Patriot League Coach of the Year

2 ECAC Division I All-Stars

1 Patriot League Defensive Player of the Year

1 Patriot League Female Scholar-Athlete of the Year (all sports)

1 Division I-AAA ADA Scholar-Athlete of the Year

1 CoSIDA Academic All-American (First Team)

Source: American University

