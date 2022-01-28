Wake Forest hits the road for game at Syracuse on Saturday night

A preview of Wake Forest’s men’s basketball game:
What
Wake Forest at Syracuse
When
8 p.m. Saturday
Where
Carrier Dome, Syracuse, New York
How to watch
ACC
Records
Wake Forest: 17-4 overall, 7-3 ACC, fourth place.
Syracuse: 9-11 overall, 3-6 ACC.
What to watch for
1. Wake Forest will start making its second run through the ACC by playing Syracuse again. As it goes through the rest of the ACC schedule there’ll be no sneaking up on opponents. Wake has a four-game win streak, the longest current streak in the ACC, and are playing with confidence.
2. Syracuse has been known for its unique matchup zone defense that is hard to prepare for. Wake Forest beat Syracuse 77-74 in overtime at Joel Coliseum earlier this season. One luxury Wake Forest has is all five starters can step out and take – and make – a 3-pointer.
3. Can the Deacons continue to play at such a high level on the road will be tested over the second half of the ACC season. The Deacons are 3-2 away from Joel Coliseum this season and playing in the vast Carrier Dome isn’t easy.
Notable
Steve Forbes, who is in his second season at Wake Forest, has never coached a game at the Carrier Dome. “I’ve never been to Syracuse but I have a tremendous amount of respect for their program,” Forbes said “We are really going to have to be ready to attack the zone.”…
The Orange is on a two-game losing streak heading into Saturday’s game and since its loss to Wake Forest the Orange is 2-3….
One weapon the Deacons didn’t have the first time they played the Orange was sharp-shooting guard Damari Monsanto. He’s made six 3-pointers in the three games he’s played since returning from an Achilles’ injury suffered this past summer….
“We just take it day by day,” Alondes Williams of Wake Forest said about handling the expectation level. “We just keep on focusing in practice and get better every day. We’ve been doing really good with that.”…
More information
336-727-4081