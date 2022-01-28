 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wake Forest hits the road for game at Syracuse on Saturday night
Steve Forbes celebrates Wake Forest's 77-74 overtime win earlier this season. The Demon Deacons will play at Syracuse on Saturday night.

 Walt Unks, Journal

A preview of Wake Forest’s men’s basketball game:

What

Wake Forest at Syracuse

When

8 p.m. Saturday

Where

Carrier Dome, Syracuse, New York

How to watch

ACC

Records

Wake Forest: 17-4 overall, 7-3 ACC, fourth place.

Syracuse: 9-11 overall, 3-6 ACC.

What to watch for

1. Wake Forest will start making its second run through the ACC by playing Syracuse again. As it goes through the rest of the ACC schedule there’ll be no sneaking up on opponents. Wake has a four-game win streak, the longest current streak in the ACC, and are playing with confidence.

2. Syracuse has been known for its unique matchup zone defense that is hard to prepare for. Wake Forest beat Syracuse 77-74 in overtime at Joel Coliseum earlier this season. One luxury Wake Forest has is all five starters can step out and take – and make – a 3-pointer.

3. Can the Deacons continue to play at such a high level on the road will be tested over the second half of the ACC season. The Deacons are 3-2 away from Joel Coliseum this season and playing in the vast Carrier Dome isn’t easy.

Notable

Steve Forbes, who is in his second season at Wake Forest, has never coached a game at the Carrier Dome. “I’ve never been to Syracuse but I have a tremendous amount of respect for their program,” Forbes said “We are really going to have to be ready to attack the zone.”…

The Orange is on a two-game losing streak heading into Saturday’s game and since its loss to Wake Forest the Orange is 2-3….

One weapon the Deacons didn’t have the first time they played the Orange was sharp-shooting guard Damari Monsanto. He’s made six 3-pointers in the three games he’s played since returning from an Achilles’ injury suffered this past summer….

“We just take it day by day,” Alondes Williams of Wake Forest said about handling the expectation level. “We just keep on focusing in practice and get better every day. We’ve been doing really good with that.”…

More information

GoDeacs.com

336-727-4081

@johndellWSJ

