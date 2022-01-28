Wake Forest hits the road for game at Syracuse on Saturday night

3. Can the Deacons continue to play at such a high level on the road will be tested over the second half of the ACC season. The Deacons are 3-2 away from Joel Coliseum this season and playing in the vast Carrier Dome isn’t easy.

Notable

Steve Forbes, who is in his second season at Wake Forest, has never coached a game at the Carrier Dome. “I’ve never been to Syracuse but I have a tremendous amount of respect for their program,” Forbes said “We are really going to have to be ready to attack the zone.”…

The Orange is on a two-game losing streak heading into Saturday’s game and since its loss to Wake Forest the Orange is 2-3….

One weapon the Deacons didn’t have the first time they played the Orange was sharp-shooting guard Damari Monsanto. He’s made six 3-pointers in the three games he’s played since returning from an Achilles’ injury suffered this past summer….

“We just take it day by day,” Alondes Williams of Wake Forest said about handling the expectation level. “We just keep on focusing in practice and get better every day. We’ve been doing really good with that.”…