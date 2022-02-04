Wake Forest hits the road to take on reeling Florida State

3. Sharing the ball and making 3-pointers can do a lot for any team but the Demon Deacons thrive when they are stacking up the assists. Coach Steve Forbes loved how his team had 28 baskets in the rout of Pittsburgh and 20 assists. Seven different players made 3-pointers in the win over Pittsburgh and the Deacons were 15 of 29 on 3-point attempts (52%).

Notable

*Of the seven players who did make a 3-pointer against Pittsburgh one player who did not was Damari Monsanto, who played 13 minutes and took just one 3-pointer. Look for him to have a better game and be more in the flow of the offense….

*Jake LaRavia and Dallas Walton each had career-highs in made 3-pointers against Pittsburgh. LaRavia made four and Walton, who was 6 of 6 shooting, made three 3-ponters….

*Alondes Williams just missed his second triple double of the season against Pittsburgh with 15 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists. He nearly had his 10th assist but LaRavia missed a contested dunk late in the game when Williams hit LaRavia with a pass going to the basket….