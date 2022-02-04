Wake Forest hits the road to take on reeling Florida State

A preview of Wake Forest’s men’s basketball game:
What
Wake Forest at Florida State
When
Noon Saturday
Where
Donald L. Tucker Center, Tallahassee, Fla.
How to watch
Bally Sports Sun
Records
Wake Forest: 8-3 ACC, 18-5 overall; NCAA NET ranking No. 44 of 358 Division I teams.
Florida State: 6-5, 13-8; NCAA NET No. 82.
What to watch for
1. Wake Forest has proven it can play in the friendly confines of Joel Coliseum but it has yet to prove itself on the road in the ACC other than a good win at Virginia. Wake Forest is just 3-3 on the road in ACC games and has yet to beat a quality conference opponent on the road. Wake Forest will be going up against a wounded Florida State team that has lost three in a row.
2. While the Demon Deacons are doing enough to make the NCAA Tournament the Seminoles are clearly on the bubble after tumbling to three straight ACC losses. Coach Leonard Hamilton’s team has been inconsistent with losses to Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech and Clemson.
3. Sharing the ball and making 3-pointers can do a lot for any team but the Demon Deacons thrive when they are stacking up the assists. Coach Steve Forbes loved how his team had 28 baskets in the rout of Pittsburgh and 20 assists. Seven different players made 3-pointers in the win over Pittsburgh and the Deacons were 15 of 29 on 3-point attempts (52%).
Notable
*Of the seven players who did make a 3-pointer against Pittsburgh one player who did not was Damari Monsanto, who played 13 minutes and took just one 3-pointer. Look for him to have a better game and be more in the flow of the offense….
*Jake LaRavia and Dallas Walton each had career-highs in made 3-pointers against Pittsburgh. LaRavia made four and Walton, who was 6 of 6 shooting, made three 3-ponters….
*Alondes Williams just missed his second triple double of the season against Pittsburgh with 15 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists. He nearly had his 10th assist but LaRavia missed a contested dunk late in the game when Williams hit LaRavia with a pass going to the basket….
*The Demon Deacons beat the Seminoles 76-54 on Jan. 4 at Joel Coliseum. Khadim Sy of the Deacons had one of his best games of the season with 16 points, 10 rebounds and a steal in 30 minutes….
*After Florida State lost to Wake Forest on Jan. 4 the Seminoles went on a tear and won six games in a row but two key injuries haven’t helped as they’ve now lost three in a row….
More information
