Wake Forest holds on to beat Virginia Tech at Joel Coliseum

Damari Monsanto made two free throws with six seconds left to help Wake Forest end the year on a positive note with a 77-75 win over Virginia Tech on Saturday afternoon.

Monsanto’s two free throws extended the lead just enough as the Hokies nearly rallied from an 11-point second half deficit.

Virginia Tech had clawed back from 11 to one, but with less than six minutes to go Daivien Williamson hit back-to-back 3-pointers for Wake Forest for 69-62 lead.

With four minutes to go Tyree Appleby made a 3-pointer with the shot clock nearly expired that gave the Demon Deacons a 72-64 lead.

Three observations

1. Wake Forest once again struggled against a bigger team on the inside. Early in the game the Hokies had eight points from inside the paint and the Demon Deacons didn’t have any. Lynn Kidd, who is 6-foot-10, and the 6-8 John Camden gave the Demon Deacons the most trouble down low. Center Matthew Marsh, however, did get going later in the half and had eight points by halftime for the Demon Deacons.

2. With 4:26 left in the half a rare double technical was called on Coach Steve Forbes and Sean Pedulla of the Hokies. After Pedulla made a 3-pointer he gestured and said something to Forbes and Forbes yelled back. Official Jamie Luckie was right there and called the double technical. While Luckie was sorting it out at the scorer’s table Coach Mike Young of the Hokies talked to Pedulla, and it was Pedulla who came over and apologized to Forbes.

3. Wake Forest got off to a good start in the second half and by the first media timeout led 51-42 after Cam Hildreth’s steal led to a basket from Andrew Carr. On Hildreth’s miss of a layup Carr did a nice job of following it up and he was fouled on the play. After the timeout Carr made the free throw to complete the three-point play with 15:26 to go. During one point Carr and Appleby had the Demon Deacons first 17 points of the second half as they opened an 11-point lead.

Stars

Virginia Tech

Sean Pedulla: 18 points, six assists, three steals.

Justyn Mutts: 18 points, 11 rebounds, five assists, three blocked shots

Mylyjael Poteat: 9 points on 4 of 4 shooting

Wake Forest

Tyree Appleby: 24 points, 10 of 13 from free throw line, seven assists, two steals.

Andrew Carr: 14 points, seven rebounds, one steal

Matthew Marsh: 8 points, seven rebounds with two key offensive rebounds in the final seconds

Cam Hildreth: 8 points, 8 rebounds and four assists.

Daivien Williamson: 12 points, three rebounds

By the numbers….

Through the first 24 minutes of the game there were 29 fouls called between both teams….

The Hokies were playing without the injured Hunter Cattoor, a 6-3 senior from Orlando. He came into Saturday’s game averaging 9.6 points and 4.1 rebounds per game….

Coach Mike Young of Virginia Tech and Coach Steve Forbes of Wake Forest used to go head to head all the time in the Southern Conference. After Saturday's game Young is now 8-5 in head-to-head matchups with Forbes. The series is tied at 2 since both of them have been in the ACC....

Jeffrey Griffin, who has been the public-address announcer for Wake Forest football and basketball games for the last 23 years, had decided to give it up. He announced last week that this season will be his last. Griffin, who is on WSJS radio in the mornings with Triad Today, wants to spend more time with his wife and two children. “I’ll miss the people,” he said. “As far as moments go it’s hard to pinpoint.” Earlier this season official scorer Gary Strickland, who has been keeping the scorebook for the last 43 years, is also retiring. “I’m guessing folks around the ACC next year will be thank goodness,” Griffin joked….

Three teams remain undefeated in league play, while seven teams have one loss before Saturday’s games. Miami (4-0), Pitt (3-0) and Clemson (3-0) remained unbeaten in league play following Friday afternoon wins. Pitt is off to a 3-0 ACC start for the first time since the 2015-16 season, while Clemson started 3-0 in league play for the first time since the 2017-18 season….

Four ACC coaches – most of any league – rank among the top 20 nationally in wins among active coaches: Syracuse's Jim Boeheim (first, 1,006), Miami's Jim Larrañaga (ninth, 709), FSU's Leonard Hamilton (16th, 599) and Notre Dame's Mike Brey (18th, 578)….

Four ACC teams are ranked nationally, which is tied for the second most of any league. In the latest Associated Press poll, Virginia is No. 13, while Miami is No. 14. Duke is No. 17 and North Carolina returned to the poll at No. 25, but lost on Friday to Pitt and will likely fall out of the poll next week….

Heading into Saturday’s game Virginia Tech led the ACC in field goal percentage at 48.1% and was second in the league in assists/turnover ratio behind only Virginia….

Saturday’s game, which was a noon start on New Year’s Eve, was one of the best at-tended games of the season at Joel Coliseum. The attendance was listed as 8,709.

Next games

Virginia Tech (11-3, 1-1 ACC) will play at home on Wednesday against Clemson at 9 p.m.

Wake Forest (10-4, 2-1) will play at North Carolina on Wednesday at 9 p.m. on ACC Network.