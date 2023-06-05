The celebration late Sunday night at Gene Hooks Field at Couch Ballpark by the Wake Forest baseball team was a good one. Nothing spectacular because there's more work to be done but that's OK.

Soon after dismantling George Mason 15-1 to win the Winston-Salem Regional the top-ranked Demon Deacons gathered near the pitcher’s mound to dose each other with water and they sort of danced. Tommy Hawke ventured outside the celebration circle carrying a Gatorade cooler that he promptly doused on Coach Tom Walter.

“He got me,” Walter would say later about Hawke’s rinsing.

It shouldn’t come as a surprise, however, that Walter was wearing a rain jacket over his uniform with cut-off sleeves so the water had no effect. Walter was prepared, much like his team has been all season which included the regional that the Demon Deacons dominated.

Pitching, defense, hitting. The Demon Deacons don’t appear to have any weakness heading into Super Regional play this weekend at Couch Ballpark.

When you outscore three opponents 48-7 over three days of regional play, there’s plenty to celebrate.

“We all know we have more work to do, but we're going to celebrate and enjoy this one for the next 24 to 36 hours and then get back to work on Tuesday,” said Walter, who is in his 14th season in Winston-Salem and just might have his most complete team. “Everything that's been building with the leadership group we have – Pierce Bennett and Adam Cecere being right at the heart of that. Josh Hartle and his (sophomore) class as well. Brock Wilken and Cam Minacci in the junior class. It's really just been a complete kind of transformation of our program over the last couple of years. I'm just really proud.”

And he should be proud because sitting at 50-10, the best record in school history and the first team to reach 50 wins in a season, they are set to begin Super Regional play against Alabama this weekend. Alabama (43-19) beat Boston College 8-0 early Monday morning to advance out of regional play.

Bennett is one of the many hitters that Walter has up and down his lineup. They racked up 17 hits on Sunday night with Bennett leading the way.

As he came into the post-game news conference wearing a cool Deacons’ bandanna Bennett was all smiles.

“They have to pitch to somebody eventually,” Bennett said about the potent Wake Forest lineup. “If it’s not Brock and (Nick) Kurtz aren’t doing it then hopefully me and J.J. (Justin Johnson) can pick them up. That’s what is beautiful about our lineup, if one guy is having an off day or getting pitched around we’ve got guys that can pick it right up.”

During the three game regional the Demon Deacons beat George Mason 12-0 the first time, then subdued Maryland 21-6 in a game that delayed nearly five hours Saturday night yet 2,300 fans showed up for the 10:45 p.m. start. On Sunday night in the clincher over George Mason is was much of the same as they didn’t miss a beat in front of another sold-out crowd of more than 3,800.

With attendance reaching nearly 55,000 for the season with two or possibly three more games to play at Couch Ballpark the program already has set an attendance record for a season.

Josh Hartle, who got the win for the Demon Deacons to improve to 10-2, didn’t have his best stuff early but got through it and pitched 4 2/3 innings and had nine strikeouts while allowing just one run. He says carrying the momentum over to the Super Regional shouldn’t be a problem.

“Absolutely,” Hartle said. “Playing with that confidence that we’ve had the whole season and going into the regional against solid teams I think we can carry that confidence over.”

While the hitting was on point during the regional the starting pitching was even better. The three starters – Seth Keener, Rhett Lowder and Hartle – combined to pitch 17 2/3 innings and had 33 strikeouts and allowed just three earned runs in the regional. Pitching coach Corey Muscara has the luxury of a deep staff that heads into Super Regional play with the best ERA in college baseball at 2.81.

“This is a special group of guys as you have seen all year,” Walter said when asked about the celebration on Sunday night. “Really from Day One the bond of this team is nothing like I’ve ever seen. It was really good last year but this year it’s even better…. Win or lose next weekend it’s just been a great ride.”

As for the balance his team has shown all season it’s something Walter says is a big key to their success.

“I love it,” Walter said about the balance. “We can beat you in different ways. If we need to win 3-2 we can do that or 4-3 we pitch and play enough defense to do that. If we have to win 10-8, we can do that.

“In years past we sometimes were one dimensional as a team but this is not a team like that. I tell our guys all time what we do is smother you with pitching and defense and we get big hits. I mean, that’s who we are.”

Walter said running through the regional where they were never behind doesn’t make a statement to the rest of the teams in the NCAA Tournament. It’s about getting the wins.

“I don’t think we are caught up in run differential, it’s about W’s and L’s,” said Walter, the ACC coach of the year. “The way we look at it is we were 3-0 this weekend. It’s nice and a feather in our cap but we know no matter we play next weekend whether it’s Alabama or Boston Col-lege it’s not going to be like that and we are going to be in tight games.

"We are going to have to make plays and make key hits. We’re probably going to have to play from behind, something we didn’t do at all this weekend but we are ready for that and built for that.”