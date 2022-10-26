Wake Forest in familiar territory ranked in the top 10 with key games ahead

Wake Forest has been here before.

The 10th-ranked Demon Deacons are knocking on the door for a season to remember yet again. Last season they went 11-3 and won the Atlantic Division in the ACC, and in 2019 they were 7-1 but faded down the stretch.

Those experiences have set up the Demon Deacons for what’s ahead, according to Coach Dave Clawson.

At 6-1 heading into another key ACC game at Louisville on Saturday, Clawson likes what he sees.

“We’ve been in this position three years in a row,” Clawson said. “People don’t like when I dismiss the COVID year (2020) because our team got here three weeks before the season and they all lived in the same dorm and every time a guy got COVID…. It was not a fair indicator of where our program was.

“So ’19, ’21 and ’22 we’ve been in this position, and you can never, ever relax. It takes so much work to just be in this position and get to November and be nationally ranked and play in big games.”

They will have one more key game in October before getting to next month's stretch run.

Clawson said being ranked for the second straight year as high as No. 10 is good but that doesn’t mean it’s time to let up.

“You can’t say ‘hey, focus on being No. 10,’” Clawson said. “In football there are correctable things, ball security and tackling. The way they can play better as a team is every individual position has a checklist of things they can do better and if they get better then our team gets better.”

The Demon Deacons didn’t have everything clicking on Saturday in a 43-15 win over Boston College but still won by 28. What Clawson didn’t like were the two fumbles, the successful fake punt that kept a drive going for the Eagles, and an interception by Sam Hartman.

Clawson says in the games that they have lost in recent years it’s usually because of turnovers and so far they have been very good despite last weekend. Hartman has 21 touchdown passes and just three interceptions, and a running back has yet to fumble this season.

With the way Hartman directs the run-pass-option offense and the slow mesh he pulls off with his running backs, a big key to their success and a 17-4 record over the last two seasons is not giving up the ball.

“What bothered me more than anything on Saturday is I thought we got loose with the football,” Clawson said. “The games here that we’ve gotten loose with the football we could have won but didn’t because of that. Whether you go back to the North Carolina game last year or the Clemson game last year… Or the ACC championship game or the Mayo Bowl in 2020, and those are the games you let get away because you didn’t take care of the football.”

Over the seven seasons the Demon Deacons have a +47 in turnover margin and this season have created 12 turnovers and lost five.

“We are playing a football team (in Louisville) that’s the second best team in the conference in generating turnovers,” Clawson said.

Defense is more well rounded

The Demon Deacons have a lot to like about their defense thanks to newcomers such as Kobie Turner and the emergence of several others such as Chelen Garnes, Malike Mustapha and Isaiah Wingfield.

Clawson says he doesn’t like to compare last year’s defense to this one, but coordinator Brad Lambert does have a deeper unit thanks to fewer injuries and younger players getting playing time. Clawson said safety Caelan Carson could also be back from injury this week and that help on the back end of the defense.

“I think we are just deeper and older and more depth on the line,” Clawson said. “We are healthier. Anytime you go there it’s going to be taken as a criticism of last year’s group and I don’t want to do that. It’s not always just what you do but Brad and those guys have done a great job of getting those guys to buy in.”

Defending his program again

After Saturday’s game Clawson wasn’t shy about voicing his opinion on the lack of notoriety on a national level for what Hartman has done in his career. With 93 career touchdowns (third in ACC history) Clawson said Hartman should be more of a consideration for the Heisman Trophy.

On Tuesday Clawson was asked about the perception of Wake Forest and why it’s not more prominent on a national level.

“Overall, probably not,” Clawson said. “But I’m never going to control that narrative and just control the controllables. We’re just going to try to keep recruiting guys that fit our program and do the best job of developing them and I don’t mean just as football players, but academically as men and prepare them for life.

“I don’t care, as long as we win games.”