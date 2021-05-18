Wake Forest in fourth place in golf regional

Wake Forest’s men’s golf team stayed in contention after the second round on Tuesday of an NCAA regional at Tumble Creek Golf Club near Seattle.

The top-seeded Deacons shot 3 over 287 and are in fourth place heading into Wednesday’s final round. The Deacons are at 3 under for the tournament, three shots behind third-place Washington.

East Tennessee State leads at 18 under, with San Francisco second at 7 under.

The top five schools after Wednesday’s third round advance to the NCAA Championships in Scottsdale, Ariz., scheduled for May 28 through June 2 at Grayhawk Golf Club.

Alex Fitzpatrick of the Deacons followed his first round 67 with a 68 on Tuesday and is in second place. Parker Gillam (73) is tied for 13th while Eric Bae (73) is tied for 31st.

Also for the Deacons, Mark Power shot 73 on Tuesday and is tied for 37th; Michael Brennan shot 75 and is tied for 53rd.

The regional near Seattle started with 14 schools, but the NCAA announced that Sacramento State had to pull out of the tournament because of COVID-19 issues. When the second round started, Sacramento State was 13th after shooting 9 over in the first round.