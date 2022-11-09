Wake Forest in regrouping mode as No. 15 North Carolina comes to town on Saturday

It’s no secret what’s plagued Wake Forest during its two-game losing streak that saw it fall from No. 10 in the Associated Press poll to out of the top 25. In losses to Louisville and N.C. State, which were both on the road, Wake Forest combined for 11 turnovers.

That’s a formula that won’t work with the Demon Deacons’ ball control offense where sustaining long drives that eat up the clock has been their bread and butter. But in the last two games there’s been nothing but burnt toast.

“That game was different than the Louisville game,” Coach Dave Clawson said about Saturday’s loss to the Wolfpack. “I thought our football team there was effort down to the final whistle. I don’t know if Louisville, we were ready to go. We were ready to go (against N.C. State).”

With all those turnovers, however, Clawson summed it up best about the two-game losing streak.

“We've turned it over 11 times in two weeks,” Clawson said, “and so we're not ranked right now because we're turning the football over. And if we want to get ranked again, we better stop turning the football over. Because that right now as much as anything we're doing is not allowing us to be good football team.”

Through the Demon Deacons first seven games they had just five turnovers in building a 6-1 record, but with 11 in the last two games their turnover margin is now on the negative side.

After coughing it up eight times in the blowout loss to Louisville there were only three turnovers to the Wolfpack but all three were interceptions by quarterback Sam Hartman.

The next challenge comes Saturday at Truist Field when 15th-ranked North Carolina (8-1) comes to town. In the last two games in 2020 and ’21 in Chapel Hill the Tar Heels won 59-53 and 58-55. In 2019, in one of Clawson’s biggest wins of his nine seasons at Wake Forest, the Demon Deacons won 24-18 at Truist Field.

Wide receiver Ke’Shawn Williams said the Demon Deacons are firmly focused on what’s ahead and aren’t dwelling on their mistakes.

“We know what we are capable of,” Williams said. “We know what it takes to get where we want to be. The focus needs to be on the details and that’s been the whole key to practices.”

Through seven games the Demon Deacons were on pace to average 41 points a game for the second straight season, but have only scored 21 points in each of their last two games.

“The execution hasn’t been up to par,” Williams said about the difference. “We struggled in letting the small things become big problems. The false starts, taking care of the ball, dropped passes, missed assignments and those smaller details have been turned into bigger problems.”

Two of the best in the ACC

Drake Maye, the redshirt freshman quarterback at North Carolina who is in the conversation for the Heisman Trophy, and Sam Hartman, one of the best quarterbacks in ACC history, will likely put on quite a show. Both are from Charlotte and are the guiding forces for each of their offenses.

Clawson didn’t pull any punches when asked about those two facing off against each other.

“It's probably why ESPN picked this game,” Clawson said about the 7:30 p.m. start on ESPN2. “You could certainly make an argument that these are the best two quarterbacks in the ACC. And there are other good quarterbacks and people could argue about the others, but Sam's overall body of work (more than 10,000 career yards and 96 career touchdown passes), and what Maye has done this year is incredible, especially for a redshirt freshman. He doesn't make a lot of mistakes.”

Maye comes into the game leading the country in touchdown passes (31), total offense (386 yards a game) and is second in passing efficiency in the country. His 35 total touchdowns, he’s a good runner also, is second in the nation.

Defensive lineman Jasheen Davis of the Demon Deacons said: “Statistically, they are No. 1 (on offense) in the ACC. They are confident coming off a win against Virginia so it’s another test that awaits us. We want to come in and conquer and we have to be ourselves and play Wake Forest football.”

If either defense can't come up with some stops this game might not get over until after midnight, and it's a good chance each team will score at least 50 points again for the third straight season.

Discipline was an issue

Clawson was not happy after the game at N.C. State because of at least two personal fouls for unsportsmanlike conduct were called in the second half on his team.

For the game the Demon Deacons had nine penalties for 74 yards.

Clawson called it embarrassing, and it’s not something he will stand for.

“To me they were embarrassing, and they were cheap,” Clawson said. “There’s no reason for them. It's not the way the game of football should be played. When the game was over, I apologized to (Coach) Dave (Doeren of N.C. State) on behalf of our program, and I addressed it with our team and I addressed it with the individual involved. And it has no place in football and if guys are going to do that they're not going to play.”

Not only did the Demon Deacons have those glaring penalties that Clawson eluded to they managed just 17 yards rushing on 25 carries. They also had five false start penalties and Hartman was sacked five times.

“When stuff like that happens sometimes you just got to look at yourself,” Davis said. “These last two weeks weren’t good for us but we just have to come back to being ourselves. We have to play as a team and we have to have that brotherhood.”