The ACC Men’s Golf Championships, which are being played at Country Club of North Carolina in Pinehurst, was suspended around noon on Saturday for bad weather and will resume Sunday morning.

The third round of the stroke play portion of the tournament will be completed on Sunday followed by the match play portion of the tournament that will include just the top four teams.

Heading into Sunday’s stroke play Wake Forest trails Georgia Tech by two shots. Both teams have their entire 18 holes to play on Sunday.

Junior Michael Brennan of the Demon Deacons is the leader and was the lone player to shoot in the 60s in both of his rounds. He heads into Sunday’s play looking for his sixth career college victory.

“We got a good round this (Friday) morning from Michael Brennan, shooting 66 and then he held us in this afternoon with 69,” Coach Jerry Haas of the Demon Deacons said after Friday’s rounds. “We were in great positions off the tee. We made some unforced errors which we had not been doing for the first 27 holes today, but they did a nice job of hanging in there.”

Georgia Tech leads at 13 under and Wake Forest is second at 11 under with Duke in third place at 5 under with Florida State next at 4 under.

Mark Power and Scotty Kennon are tied for 12th at 1 under for the tournament and Andrew McLauchlan is tied for 30th at 2 over for the Demon Deacons. Boyd Owens is tied for 30th heading into Sunday’s final round.

The Demon Deacons are the defending champions and need to finish in the top four to advance to match play. The two winners out of Sunday’s match play semifinals will play on Monday for the championship.