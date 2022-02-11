Wake Forest in the thick of the ACC men's basketball race, but fans have been slow in coming to Joel Coliseum

Coach Steve Forbes of Wake Forest has made it a point to thank the students and fans after just about every home game during this rise-to-relevance season in the ACC.

Now would be a good time for those students, fans and alumni to thank Forbes and his hard-working team by showing up in droves over their final four games at Joel Coliseum.

Other than the Duke and North Carolina games, the 14,407-seat arena hasn’t been close to a sellout.

On Saturday at 3 p.m. the third-place Deacons will take on Miami with a chance for their 21st victory. It would be the most wins since 2008-09 when the Deacons went 24-7.

The Deacons are 13-1 at home this season with the loss to the Blue Devils, the only ranked ACC school in the Associated Press Top 25. The Deacons are ranked No. 25 in the coaches’ poll, but a win against Miami should put them in the AP Top 25 next week.

The Deacons have won six of their last seven games and continue to be the hottest team in the league outside of Notre Dame.