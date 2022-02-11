Wake Forest in the thick of the ACC men's basketball race, but fans have been slow in coming to Joel Coliseum

Coach Steve Forbes of Wake Forest has made it a point to thank the students and fans after just about every home game during this rise-to-relevance season in the ACC.
Now would be a good time for those students, fans and alumni to thank Forbes and his hard-working team by showing up in droves over their final four games at Joel Coliseum.
Other than the Duke and North Carolina games, the 14,407-seat arena hasn’t been close to a sellout.
On Saturday at 3 p.m. the third-place Deacons will take on Miami with a chance for their 21st victory. It would be the most wins since 2008-09 when the Deacons went 24-7.
The Deacons are 13-1 at home this season with the loss to the Blue Devils, the only ranked ACC school in the Associated Press Top 25. The Deacons are ranked No. 25 in the coaches’ poll, but a win against Miami should put them in the AP Top 25 next week.
The Deacons have won six of their last seven games and continue to be the hottest team in the league outside of Notre Dame.
The Duke game on Jan. 12 drew a season-best 14,213 fans, and then when the Deacons blew out North Carolina on Jan. 22 nearly 12,000 were there. For the other 12 games, however, the Deacons are averaging just 4,357, according to the announced attendance figures by the school’s athletics department.
With only a handful of games left in the regular-season the Hurricanes come into Joel Coliseum trailing the third-place Deacons by a half game in the standings.
The Deacons are coming off two big road wins against Florida State and N.C. State. After a 69-51 win over the Wolfpack on Wednesday night Forbes, an ACC Coach of the Year candidate, said he was excited about how his team responded.
“I’m proud of my team for getting to 20 wins and I’m happy for our fans, community and institution,” said Forbes, who is in his second season where the Deacons had just six wins last season. “Respect is a hard thing to gain back once you lose it, and we are starting to regain the respect that Wake Forest once had in this league.”
Rhett Hobart, who is an associate athletics director at Wake Forest, would not provide a hard number on tickets sold for Saturday’s games. He did say the lower bowl of the Coliseum has sold out and only upper level seats remained as of Thursday afternoon.
"We have seen a great response recently in ticket sales for men's basketball,” Hobart wrote in an e-mail, “And we are expecting a great crowd on Saturday afternoon to support the team amidst this great season.... We are expecting one of our largest crowds of the season."
One of the ticket packages the school has been promoting at most games this season is four tickets for $129 that includes a parking pass. That's a good deal considering for most games parking is $20.
The Deacons also have home games against first-place Notre Dame (Feb. 19), Louisville (Feb. 26) and the regular-season finale against N.C. State on March 2.
