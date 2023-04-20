ACC Golf Notes

The semifinals and finals of the ACC Men’s Golf Championship match play will be televised live on ACC Network Extra from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Ryan Burr (play-by-play) and Steve Scott (analyst) will provide the call. A championship recap show will air May 1 at 9 p.m. on ACCN.

• Four ACC teams are included in the Golfstat Top 25 rankings of April 12. No. 2 North Carolina leads the way, followed by No. 6 Florida State, No. 12 Georgia Tech and No. 16 Virginia.

• The Haskins Award Watch List includes Florida State's Cole Anderson, North Carolina’s David Ford and Austin Greaser, Virginia’s Ben James and Georgia Tech’s Christo Lamprecht. The Haskins Award is presented annually to the nation’s top collegiate golfer.

• Three ACC players are on the Ben Hogan Award List of Semifinalists released April 17– North Carolina’s David and Ford and Austin Greaser and Georgia Tech’s Christo Lamprecht. The Ben Hogan Award presented by PNC Bank annually awards the top men’s college golfer based on all collegiate, amateur and professional events over the previous 12 months.

• No. 2 Austin Greaser of North Carolina is the top ACC player in the most recent Velocity Global PGA University Rankings. The Velocity Global Ranking is designed to identify the best college golfers based on winning, competitiveness and season-long performance.

• With a birdie on the third playoff hole, Wake Forest’s Alex Fitzpatrick lifted the Demon Deacons to a 3-2 victory in the 2022 ACC Men’s Golf Championship at Shark’s Tooth Golf Course at Watersound Club at Panama City Beach, Florida. The ACC championship was the 19th for Wake Forest – breaking a tie with Georgia Tech for the most golf titles of any school – and the first since 1989. Georgia Tech had won eight of the previous 11 ACC titles prior to last season.

• Clemson senior Jacob Bridgeman made a seven-foot birdie putt on the second playoff hole to win the 2022 Atlantic Coast Conference Men’s Golf Individual Title over North Carolina’s Peter Fountain at Shark’s Tooth Golf Course at Watersound Club. Bridgeman and Fountain were tied at -13 after the third round and went to No. 18 for the playoff. After both players made par, they returned to the 18th tee for another attempt. Fountain’s approach sailed over the green, while Bridgeman knocked it within a few feet, almost the exact same distance he missed just a few minutes earlier. This time, he drained the birdie putt to win the title and end Fountain’s attempt to win back-to-back conference championships.

• A league-record tying 10 Atlantic Coast Conference men’s golf teams earned a bid to the 2022 NCAA Regionals. The 10 league representatives were the second most from any conference and equaled the ACC record of 10 set in 2015 and 2021. It marked the 15th time in the last 16 years of NCAA competition that at least eight ACC teams earned a regional bid. Four ACC teams advanced to compete at the 2022 NCAA Championship, May 27-June 1 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona. Florida State, Georgia Tech, North Carolina and Wake Forest all finished in the top five of their respective NCAA Regional to earn a spot in the national championship field.