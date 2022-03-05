Wake Forest is No. 5 seed and will play Wednesday in ACC Tournament in Brooklyn

Wake Forest will open the 69th ACC Tournament in Brooklyn on Wednesday as the fifth seed.

The Demon Deacons, who have had their best regular-season in 13 years, will take on the winner of Tuesday's Pitt-Boston College game at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

The ACC Tournament will be held Tuesday through Saturday at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

After capturing its first outright ACC regular-season championship since the 2005-06 season, Duke (26-5, 16-4 ACC) earned the top seed in the field as well as a double bye into the Thursday quarterfinals. No. 2 Notre Dame (22-9, 15-5), No. 3 North Carolina (23-8, 15-5) and No. 4 Miami (22-9, 14-6) also claimed double byes and will open postseason action on Thursday.

On Tuesday, No. 12 seed Pitt (11-20, 6-14) faces No. 13 Boston College (11-19, 6-14) in the opener at 2 p.m. No. 10 Clemson (16-15, 8-12) plays No. 15 N.C. State (11-20, 4-16) at 4:30 p.m., while No. 11 Louisville (12-18, 6-14) takes on No. 14 Georgia Tech (12-19, 5-15) in the nightcap at 7 p.m.