Wake Forest is No. 5 seed and will play Wednesday in ACC Tournament in Brooklyn
Wake Forest will open the 69th ACC Tournament in Brooklyn on Wednesday as the fifth seed.

The Demon Deacons, who have had their best regular-season in 13 years, will take on the winner of Tuesday's Pitt-Boston College game at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

The ACC Tournament will be held Tuesday through Saturday at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

After capturing its first outright ACC regular-season championship since the 2005-06 season, Duke (26-5, 16-4 ACC) earned the top seed in the field as well as a double bye into the Thursday quarterfinals. No. 2 Notre Dame (22-9, 15-5), No. 3 North Carolina (23-8, 15-5) and No. 4 Miami (22-9, 14-6) also claimed double byes and will open postseason action on Thursday.

On Tuesday, No. 12 seed Pitt (11-20, 6-14) faces No. 13 Boston College (11-19, 6-14) in the opener at 2 p.m. No. 10 Clemson (16-15, 8-12) plays No. 15 N.C. State (11-20, 4-16) at 4:30 p.m., while No. 11 Louisville (12-18, 6-14) takes on No. 14 Georgia Tech (12-19, 5-15) in the nightcap at 7 p.m.

No. 8 seed Florida State (17-13, 10-10) plays No. 9 Syracuse (15-16, 9-11) at noon Wednesday to kick off the second round.

All 14 tournament games will be nationally televised on ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU or ACC Network. In addition, all games will be available for streaming via ACCNX.

Tuesday, March 8

First Round

2 p.m. – No. 12 Pitt vs. No. 13 Boston College (ACC Network)

4:30 p.m. – No. 10 Clemson vs. No. 15 NC State (ACC Network)

7 p.m. – No. 11 Louisville vs. No. 14 Georgia Tech (ACC Network)

Wednesday, March 9

Second Round

Noon – No. 8 Florida State vs. No. 9 Syracuse (ESPN)

2:30 p.m. – No. 5 Wake Forest vs. Pitt/Boston College winner (ESPN)

7 p.m. – No. 7 Virginia Tech vs. Clemson/NC State winner (ESPN2/ESPNU)

9:30 p.m. – No. 6 Virginia vs. Louisville/Georgia Tech winner (ESPN2)

Thursday, March 10

Quarterfinals

Noon – No. 1 Duke vs. Wednesday Noon winner (ESPN/ESPN2)

2:30 p.m. – No. 4 Miami vs. Wednesday 2:30 p.m. winner (ESPN/ESPN2)

7 p.m. – No. 2 Notre Dame vs. Wednesday 7 p.m. winner (ESPN/ESPN2)

9:30 p.m. – No. 3 North Carolina vs. Wednesday 9:30 p.m. winner (ESPN/ESPN2)

Friday, March 11

Semifinals

7 p.m. – Thursday afternoon winners (ESPN/ESPN2)

9:30 p.m. – Thursday evening winners (ESPN/ESPN2)

Saturday, March 12

Championship

8:30 p.m. – Semifinal winners (ESPN)

