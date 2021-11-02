Wake Forest is No. 9 in season's first College Football Playoff rankings

Wake Forest also will host N.C State, which is No. 19 in the rankings, on Nov. 13, then close its regular season at Clemson then at Boston College on Nov. 27. If the Deacons can hold on to win the ACC's Atlantic Division, they would earn a berth in the league championship game in Charlotte on Dec. 4.

Georgia (8-0), which is No. 1 in the Associated Press and the USA Today coaches polls, also is No. 1 in the playoff rankings. Alabama (7-1), Michigan State (8-0) and Oregon (7-1) are next in line.

The top four teams after conference championship games will be selected Dec. 5 to play in the playoff's semifinal games, the Cotton and Orange bowls, on Dec. 31. The national championship game will be Jan. 10 in Indianapolis.

Besides Georgia and Michigan State, the nation's two other undefeated teams besides Wake Forest – No. 6 Cincinnati (8-0) and No. 8 Oklahoma (9-0) – are ahead of the Demon Deacons in the rankings. And besides Alabama and Oregon, No. 5 Ohio State (7-1) and No. 7 Michigan (7-1) are also ranked ahead of Wake Forest despite losses.