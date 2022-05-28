Wake Forest jumps up the leaderboard after Alex Fitzpatrick gets back into the lineup in NCAA Championships

Wake Forest’s men’s golf team, seeded 15th in the NCAA Championships, had a big improvement on Saturday thanks to the addition of Alex Fitzpatrick.

Fitzpatrick, a senior who missed the first round with a stomach bug, shot 5 under 65 as the Demon Deacons tried to crawl up the leaderboard at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz.

The Deacons improved by 19 shots over the first round and head into Sunday’s third round in 19th place. They need to finish in the top 15 to advance to the final round of stroke play on Monday. They are just three shots behind the 15th-place team with 18 holes to go before the first cut in the 30-team field.

If they get to Monday’s final round, only the top eight teams will advance to the match-play portion of the tournament.

Scotty Kennon fired a 71 to help the Deacons and Mark Power shot 73. Parker Gillam and Michael Brennan each shot 76.

From the ACC, North Carolina is comfortably inside the cut line — in fourth place at 9 over par — and Georgia Tech is tied for 17th with Florida State in 20th place, three shots behind Wake Forest.

