Wake Forest lands point guard Jao Ituka from the transfer portal

Coach Steve Forbes and his assistant coaches pulled three starters out of the transfer portal for last season. Forbes appears to have another one for this season after point guard Jao Ituka announced his transfer to Wake Forest.

Ituka, a 6-foot-1, 196-pound rising sophomore, will have three years of eligibility after playing last season at Marist College in Poughkeepsie, N.Y.

Last season Ituka, who is from Gaithersburg, Md., averaged 15.3 points a game and shot 53% from the field. He also shot 41% on 3-point attempts as he averaged 22 minutes per game.

He was the MAAC rookie of the year and was a finalist for the Kyle Macy Award given to the top freshman in Division I basketball.

Ituka finished third in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference in scoring and eighth in field goal percentage.

Marist went 14-16 last season and 9-11 in conference play.

Last season Forbes, who was in his second season, nabbed Dallas Walton, Jake LaRavia, and Alondes Williams from the portal and all three helped the Demon Deacons to the postseason. They landed in the NIT and won their first two games in the tournament before losing to Texas A&M to finish 25-10, their most successful season since going 24-7 in the 2008-09 season.

Williams, who transferred from Oklahoma, became the first transfer to win the ACC player of the year and the first in ACC history to lead the league in points and assists in the same season.

LaRavia, and Daivien Williamson, along with Williams, did the bulk of the ball handling for Forbes’ offense. With Williams definitely heading to the NBA, LaRavia and Williamson are testing the waters to see what their draft stock might be but have the option to return.

If LaRavia and Williamson don’t come back, Ituka could be in position to be the starting point guard this season.

In high school, Ituka helped Gaithersburg to 56 wins in three years. He scored 1,640 points.

He was the Montgomery Sentinel Player of the Year in 2918-19 and was the Montgomery County Player of the Year in his senior season averaging 26 points, 10 rebounds and four assists per game.

