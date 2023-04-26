Steve Forbes, the transfer portal whisperer and head coach at Wake Forest, has struck again.

Rising junior Hunter Sallis, a point guard from Gonzaga, has been plucked out of the portal by Forbes and his assistant coaches. Stallis made his commitment known in a report from on3.com on Wednesday.

If the last two seasons are any indications of how Forbes can land top-flight talent through the portal than Sallis is going to fit in nicely.

NEWS: Gonzaga transfer Hunter Sallis has committed to Wake Forest, he tells @On3sports. Former 5⭐️ recruit and McDonald’s All-American. Story: https://t.co/JixZlOmU62 pic.twitter.com/tjHpYUm2ys — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) April 26, 2023

Forbes was given that nickname by Essex Thayer, a student at Wake Forest who writes for the school newspaper and is a free-lance writer for other outlets. The last two seasons the Demon Deacons got plenty of help through the portal with Alondes Williams and Tyree Appleby.

Both Williams and Appleby were players of the year in the ACC, and wound up as their leading scorers. The Demon Deacons are coming off seasons where they won 25 games and 19 games. Appleby, who played one season after graduating from Florida, led the ACC in points and assists and it was the first time that's happened in conference history.

Sallis, a 6-foot-5 guard from Omaha who was a five-star recruit coming out of high school, averaged 4.5 points per game playing nearly 17 minutes a game last season. He shot 47% from the field but was just 8 of 33 on 3-point attempts (24%). He averaged 1.3 assists per game and 2.3 rebounds per game.

In his two seasons at Gonzaga he played in 60 games but did not make a start.

Sallis was a McDonald’s All-American in high school and according to 247Sports.com he was the sixth-ranked recruit in the Class of 2021. In his senior season he averaged 22.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game for Millard North while also winning a Class A state title. In his high school career he finished with 1,819 points, the third most in Class A history in Nebraska.

He was also ESPN's No. 13-ranked prospect in the class of 2021 when he signed with Gonzaga. He was also considering Kentucky, North Carolina, Kansas, Louisville, UCLA and Nebraska coming out of high school.

In the report to on3.com he said: “(Wake Forest) sold me with their great coaching staff and culture. I think it’s a place where we can win some games and also I can improve throughout the year.”

Sallis joins an incoming freshman class of Aaron Clark, Parker Friedrichsen and Marqus Mitrovic Marion. He's the second transfer in the class joining Central Michigan point guard Boopie Miller.