Wake Forest may have lost five pitchers in this week’s Major League Baseball Draft, but it gained a talented arm thanks to the transfer portal.

Chase Burns, who helped Tennessee get to the College World Series, has committed to play for Wake Forest next season, according to the Knoxville News Sentinel.

The right-handed Burns, 6-foot-4 and 195 pounds, is a rising junior who went 13-5 with a 3.54 ERA in his two seasons with the Vols. In his 152 1/3 innings he struck out 217 and made 22 starts in 35 appearances over those two seasons.

He was a starter in his freshman season and went 8-2, but was mostly used as a reliever this season. He was 5-3 with a 4.25 ERA, striking out 114 in 72 innings.

Burns could jump into a starting rotation that includes rising junior Josh Hartle, a Reagan graduate who had his best season as the Demon Deacons went a school-best 54-12 and reached the College World Series.

The Demon Deacons lost three frontline starters in Rhett Lowder (seventh overall pick to the Reds), Sean Sullivan and Seth Keener to the draft. Relievers Cam Minacci and Teddy McGraw also were among the pitchers they lost. All five were drafted in the first six rounds.

Burns, from Gatlinburg, Tenn., was drafted in the 20th round coming out of high school but choose to attend Tennessee. He, along with Harlte, have been projected as first-round picks next summer when both will be eligible for the MLB Draft.

Meanwhile, one of the Demon Deacons’ most productive hitters down the stretch, Danny Corona, has committed to play for Missouri. He had entered the transfer portal after the College World Series.

Corona, an infielder, played in 48 games and hit .285 with 13 home runs and 45 RBIs. He scored 29 runs.