Coach Steve Forbes of Wake Forest’s men’s basketball team has added another undergraduate transfer in Abramo Canka, who spent one season at UCLA.

Canka, who will have three years of eligibility left, is a 6-foot-6 wing from Genoa, Italy.

While his statistics weren’t that impressive for the Bruins, he did play in 22 games and will bring another international player to Forbes’ roster.

“We first started recruiting Abramo in June of 2020 shortly after we came to Wake Forest,” Forbes said in a statement. “We tried very hard to sign him last summer before he decided to attend UCLA. Abramo is an extremely talented and gifted young man. He possesses very good positional size and skill.”

He averaged just 5.5 minutes per game with a season-high of six points for the Bruins. He averaged 1.5 points per game shooting 44% overall and 50% on 3-pointers.

“Abramo is a student of the game and excels in the classroom as well,” Forbes said.

Before going to UCLA he attended Istituto Paritario “G. Papi” and ITIS Biagio Pascal Roma in his home country during his prep career. He went on to com-pete with the Italian National Team, playing for Italy at the FIBA Under 20 Euro-pean Championships last summer.

Canka averaged 9.4 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists in seven games while shooting 45.6 percent from the field in the European Championships.