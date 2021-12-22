Wake Forest looking to play in the Gator Bowl with a decision timeline in mind

"... We're hoping that something can be solidified between now and early Friday. And if not, we will put that decision back in our players' hands, as we told them; a bowl game is a reward for a successful season. We don't want them to feel like they're being kept here, if that's not something they want to do."

The Deacons are 10-3, trying to cap an Atlantic Division title-winning season, and have been successful in combating the coronavirus as well. Wake Forest required vaccinations when students returned to campus for the fall semester. That yielded 126 of 129 players on the Deacons roster becoming fully vaccinated by the start of fall camp. The school also is requiring boosters for students when they return in January for the spring semester. Clawson said 72 players have gotten that shot as well. At the same time, the Omicron variant of COVID-19 has posed problems for teams throughout the nation, in professional leagues and college programs alike.

"We are doing everything we possibly can to keep our football team safe and healthy," Clawson said. "For two reasons: No. 1, it's the right thing to do. And No. 2, our guys want to compete again.

"And we have to hope that whatever opponent we're gonna play is doing the same things."