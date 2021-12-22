Wake Forest looking to play in the Gator Bowl with a decision timeline in mind

A few hours removed from news that Wake Forest would need a new Gator Bowl opponent, John Currie said at least four schools had reached out about potentially filling the void.
And as Currie, the Deacons' athletics director, spoke in a web conference on Tuesday, another team pinged his phone.
Wake Forest and the bowl game are on the clock to find a replacement for Texas A&M, which pulled out of the matchup because of a COVID-19 outbreak. Currie added that he and football coach Dave Clawson have initiated and fielded conversations, but the ultimately final decision on opponent comes down to the Gator Bowl.
"We certainly want to exhaust every opportunity to play in the game, given a reasonable time constraint," Clawson said of the game, which is scheduled for Dec. 31.
That reasonable time constraint means a decision would have to come no later than Friday, according to Clawson, and early Friday at that. Clawson said he met with team captains shortly after Texas A&M's withdrawal, and their main sentiment about a continued pursuit of playing was a resounding yes.
"They don't want to be here during Christmas Day if there's still uncertainty," Clawson said. "So we just don't want to be hanging around, lifting, practicing without a purpose, if there's not a relative certainty that we're going to have the actual bowl game.
"... We're hoping that something can be solidified between now and early Friday. And if not, we will put that decision back in our players' hands, as we told them; a bowl game is a reward for a successful season. We don't want them to feel like they're being kept here, if that's not something they want to do."
The Deacons are 10-3, trying to cap an Atlantic Division title-winning season, and have been successful in combating the coronavirus as well. Wake Forest required vaccinations when students returned to campus for the fall semester. That yielded 126 of 129 players on the Deacons roster becoming fully vaccinated by the start of fall camp. The school also is requiring boosters for students when they return in January for the spring semester. Clawson said 72 players have gotten that shot as well. At the same time, the Omicron variant of COVID-19 has posed problems for teams throughout the nation, in professional leagues and college programs alike.
"We are doing everything we possibly can to keep our football team safe and healthy," Clawson said. "For two reasons: No. 1, it's the right thing to do. And No. 2, our guys want to compete again.
"And we have to hope that whatever opponent we're gonna play is doing the same things."
To find that new opponent, the bowl will have to get creative. That could mean that Wake Forest will play a team that's already competed in a bowl. That opponent would have to fill out a waiver to appear in a second postseason matchup.
Should the Gator Bowl not hold a game, the payout of the bowl will not come to fruition either. According to Sports Illustrated, that's $5.3 million. So there's not only the loss of potential revenue for Wake Forest, but also the need to navigate tickets that have already been purchased for the game.
The reward for the players, as well as the chance for a trip where their families can be around the program, is an added push for Currie and Clawson to get the team on the field in Jacksonville, Fla.
"The real hardship is on the families of players who've made plans, fans who've made plans, all on the assumption that teams are going to be there to play the games. So I know that there are a lot of fans who're already anxious about that and try to figure out if they get refunds and all that kind of stuff. So hopefully we can have another team to play and go and go play in the Gator Bowl."
