Wake Forest looking to rebound this week with third straight road game at Duke

Offensive lineman Sean Maginn of Wake Forest most likely spoke for all of his teammates on Tuesday about how they can’t wait to get back onto the football field for another game.
The fallout of North Carolina’s come-from-behind 59-53 win over Wake Forest on Saturday was tough for them to take. And the Deacons were in control midway through the third quarter, leading 45-24.
Coach Dave Clawson was succinct about the mood of his team this week: “They were crushed.”
The Deacons will try to rebound at Duke on Saturday, but a year after claiming a state title with wins over North Carolina, N.C. State and Duke, they have a chance to lose to all three.
“I would say we all have a bad taste in our mouth and we just want to play Duke,” Maginn said. “Losing to N.C. State (45-42 on Sept. 19) and UNC like that is heartbreaking, and you get sick of it at a certain point. I think we are fed up and we know what this team is capable of, and if we can just concentrate and execute for four quarters we can beat anybody in the country.”
The inability to finish off the Tar Heels was a team effort, even though quarterback Sam Hartman blamed himself after the loss.
The defense failed to break the Tar Heels’ stride as they scored five touchdowns in a row over the final 20 minutes. The offense, however, didn’t do the defense many favors by not keeping the ball long late in the third quarter and into the fourth quarter.
“Yeah, we did good in the first three quarters but you look at the fourth quarter and we were downright terrible,” Maginn said about the Deacons, who had 600 yards of offense and didn’t have a turnover yet still lost. “We just had three-and-out, three-and-out or four-and-out, and we just need to do better. We just didn’t execute and that’s what hurts because we didn’t finish.”
Clawson said that maybe against another ACC program scoring 53 points would have been enough, but it wasn’t on Saturday in Chapel Hill.
“Against North Carolina and their fire power you had to play 60 minutes and like I said I thought we played 38 or 39 good minutes of football and in the final 21 minutes they completely outplayed us,” Clawson said.
The Deacons had their four-game win streak snapped and now will try to begin another win streak. The Blue Devils are 2-6 overall and 1-6 in the ACC but have been in just about every game except maybe the loss to North Carolina.
Wide receiver Taylor Morin of the Deacons said getting to their next game is what they are focused on more than what happened in Saturday’s loss.
“We’re ready to rebound and get after Duke on Saturday,” Morin said.
Even though the offense racked up 600 yards and scored 53 points, Morin said their inability to move the ball in the fourth quarter was crucial.
“I wouldn’t say there wasn’t any specifically, but toward the end we have to convert,” Morin said. “We have to get out defense off the field and their offense was starting to get on a roll. Many people might say it was on the defense but we’re just as responsible on offense to keep the ball from UNC’s offense.”
One of the concerns for Clawson heading into the Duke game are the injuries starting to pile up. Wide receiver Donovan Greene and linebacker Ja’Cquez Williams were among several players hurt in Saturday’s game.
The Deacons did get back safety Nasir Greer, a talented junior who had missed several games, but he was reinjured early in Saturday’s game. Clawson said that Greer is now out for the season with an undisclosed injury.
“I was so excited last week and he had a great week of practice (leading up to the UNC game) and he looked like Nasir Greer again,” Clawson said. “I was so fired up and we are playing North Carolina and they have all these really good receivers, and we are going to get Nasir Greer back. And he got out there and he got injured.”
Clawson said in the second half the team’s trainer kept informing him about players who were out of the game because of injuries.
“We got halfway through the third quarter and it was every other series ‘this guy’s out, this guy’s out, he’s cramping, this guy we are evaluating for a concussion,’” Clawson said. “It’s in the middle of a series and then I’m going over to the special team’s coordinator and we’re teaching guys positions on special teams who have never played it before…. We didn’t have the same players the last 20 minutes that we had the first 40, so we were worn down and getting thin.”
