Wake Forest looking to rebound this week with third straight road game at Duke

“I wouldn’t say there wasn’t any specifically, but toward the end we have to convert,” Morin said. “We have to get out defense off the field and their offense was starting to get on a roll. Many people might say it was on the defense but we’re just as responsible on offense to keep the ball from UNC’s offense.”

One of the concerns for Clawson heading into the Duke game are the injuries starting to pile up. Wide receiver Donovan Greene and linebacker Ja’Cquez Williams were among several players hurt in Saturday’s game.

The Deacons did get back safety Nasir Greer, a talented junior who had missed several games, but he was reinjured early in Saturday’s game. Clawson said that Greer is now out for the season with an undisclosed injury.

“I was so excited last week and he had a great week of practice (leading up to the UNC game) and he looked like Nasir Greer again,” Clawson said. “I was so fired up and we are playing North Carolina and they have all these really good receivers, and we are going to get Nasir Greer back. And he got out there and he got injured.”

Clawson said in the second half the team’s trainer kept informing him about players who were out of the game because of injuries.

“We got halfway through the third quarter and it was every other series ‘this guy’s out, this guy’s out, he’s cramping, this guy we are evaluating for a concussion,’” Clawson said. “It’s in the middle of a series and then I’m going over to the special team’s coordinator and we’re teaching guys positions on special teams who have never played it before…. We didn’t have the same players the last 20 minutes that we had the first 40, so we were worn down and getting thin.”

