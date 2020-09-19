Wake Forest loses 45-42 shootout to N.C. State at Carter-Finley Stadium

RALEIGH – N.C. State won a shootout with Wake Forest, 45-42. in a game where defense took the night off at Carter-Finley Stadium on Saturday night.
The Wolfpack opened its season with a victory while the Deacons fell to 0-2.
Running back Kenneth Walker scored his third touchdown of the game with 9:12 left in the game to give the Deacons their first lead of the season. After falling behind the Wolfpack by 14 points twice, they took the lead at 42-35 on Walker’s short touchdown run.
Ricky Person of the Wolfpack came back to score on a short run with 5:51 left to go to give the lead back to the Wolfpack at 45-42.
The Deacons had one last chance with the ball but quarterback Sam Hartman was sacked twice on the final drive and couldn’t get into position to score. Hartman’s fourth-down pass with a minute to go fell incomplete and the Wolfpack took over.
The win by the Wolfpack broke a three-game losing streak to the Deacons.
The Deacons and Wolfpack were tied at 35 heading into the fourth quarter.
The scoring in the third quarter had a little bit of everything, including an in-terception return by defensive back Ja’Sir Taylor from 45 yards out for the Deacons. His interception return for a touchdown cut the margin to 35-28 midway through the third.
Walker tied the game at 35 after he scored his second touchdown of the game on a 13-yard run up the middle.
In the first half the Wolfpack hit the Deacons in the mouth in a big way by scoring two quick touchdowns.
The Wolfpack started backup quarterback Bailey Hockman, a left-hander who made the start because Devin Leary missed a lot of time in preseason practice because of COVID-19 concerns.
Hockman, however, didn’t miss much as he guided the Wolfpack to three touchdowns on its first three possessions of the season. Hockman, who completed his first 13 passes of the game, also converted six straight third-down conversions to start the game before the Deacons’ defense finally forced the Wolfpack into a punt midway through the second quarter.
The Deacons got their offense going on their second possession when quar-terback Sam Hartman went to Walker a lot in the drive. They cut the margin to 14-7 after Hartman found Jaquaril Roberson for a 5-yard touchdown pass.
The Wolfpack made it 21- 7 when running back Ricky Person scored on a short run off a direct snap with 13:36 to go in the half.
An 11-yard touchdown run by running back Christian Beal-Smith followed by Walker’s short touchdown run late in the half tied the game at 21 at the break.
The two teams combined for 501 yards in the first half.
Notes: The Wake Forest-N.C. State series is one of the longest in the state. Before Saturday’s game N.C. State leads the series 66-41-6 but Wake Forest had won the previous three games…. N.C. State has 71 players on its roster from the state of North Carolina and Wake Forest has 31 players from North Carolina. The only player on Wake Forest’s roster who is from Raleigh is back-up punter Zach Murphy…. Next up for Wake Forest will be Saturday’s noon game at Truist Field against seventh-ranked Notre Dame. The Irish opened its season on Saturday with an easy 52-0 win over South Florida in South Bend, Ind…. In Wake Forest’s first game, a 37-13 loss to top-ranked Clemson, there were 16 freshmen who played for the Deacons. Defensive back Nick Anderson saw the most action and was in for 62 plays....There were around 350 people in the stands who were parents of the players of both teams.
336-727-4081