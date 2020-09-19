Wake Forest loses 45-42 shootout to N.C. State at Carter-Finley Stadium

RALEIGH – N.C. State won a shootout with Wake Forest, 45-42. in a game where defense took the night off at Carter-Finley Stadium on Saturday night.

The Wolfpack opened its season with a victory while the Deacons fell to 0-2.

Running back Kenneth Walker scored his third touchdown of the game with 9:12 left in the game to give the Deacons their first lead of the season. After falling behind the Wolfpack by 14 points twice, they took the lead at 42-35 on Walker’s short touchdown run.

Ricky Person of the Wolfpack came back to score on a short run with 5:51 left to go to give the lead back to the Wolfpack at 45-42.

The Deacons had one last chance with the ball but quarterback Sam Hartman was sacked twice on the final drive and couldn’t get into position to score. Hartman’s fourth-down pass with a minute to go fell incomplete and the Wolfpack took over.

The win by the Wolfpack broke a three-game losing streak to the Deacons.

The Deacons and Wolfpack were tied at 35 heading into the fourth quarter.

The scoring in the third quarter had a little bit of everything, including an in-terception return by defensive back Ja’Sir Taylor from 45 yards out for the Deacons. His interception return for a touchdown cut the margin to 35-28 midway through the third.

Walker tied the game at 35 after he scored his second touchdown of the game on a 13-yard run up the middle.

In the first half the Wolfpack hit the Deacons in the mouth in a big way by scoring two quick touchdowns.

The Wolfpack started backup quarterback Bailey Hockman, a left-hander who made the start because Devin Leary missed a lot of time in preseason practice because of COVID-19 concerns.