Wake Forest and Syracuse finished out the regular-season in upstate New York on Saturday.

The Orange beat the Demon Deacons 72-63 as both teams now look ahead to next week’s ACC Tournament in Greensboro.

The two will play again on Wednesday afternoon at noon at the Greensboro Coliseum with the Orange the eighth seed and the Demon Deacons the ninth seed.

Doing most of the damage for the Orange (17-14, 10-10 ACC) was Jesse Edwards, who tied his career high with 27 points and he also ripped down 20 rebounds as the Demon Deacons (18-13, 10-10) had nobody on the inside who could handle Edwards.

Judah Mintz, one of the top freshmen this season in the ACC, added 17 points, five assists and three rebounds for the Orange and Joe Girard had 16 points and four assists.

Tyree Appleby led the Demon Deacons with 21 points, eight assists and five rebounds but he had seven turnovers in the first half. Daivien Williamson had 11 points and Bobi Klintman added seven points.

Cam Hildreth (six points) struggled again to get into the flow offensively and Andrew Carr also struggled scoring just five points but he did grab eight rebounds before fouling out.

In the first half the Demon Deacons fell behind midway through the half when the Orange went on a 12-1 run. During that run Coach Steve Forbes was called for a technical foul, but they came back and pulled even late in the half.

However, the Orange got going again and wound up leading 39-29 at halftime.

The Demon Deacons struggled against the hybrid 2-3 zone struggling to get the ball on the inside or even to the foul line. The Demon Deacons had 14 turnovers in the half. They ended up with 20 turnovers in the game.

They were able to stay within striking distance by making six 3-pointers in the first half.

The Orange improved to 11-2 all-time against the Demon Deacons.