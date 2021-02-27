Wake Forest loses big at No. 16 Virginia Tech, its fifth straight loss

Wake Forest found itself on the wrong side of another big margin Saturday, losing to No. 16 Virginia Tech, 84-46.
It was the Deacons' fourth straight loss of 18 points or more. They have two games remaining in the regular season.
Stars
Wake Forest
Jonah Antonio: 12 points, 4-of-9 shooting, three rebounds
Virginia Tech
Keve Aluma: 23 points, 9-of-11 shooting (5-of-5 on 3-pointers), eight rebounds
Tyrece Radford: 15 points, 5-of-7 shooting (5-of-7 on 3-pointers), six rebounds
Observations
• The Hokies started at a scorching-hot clip. They held a 49-22 lead at halftime, converting on 67.9% of their shots.
Virginia Tech hit its first five shots, the first two coming from Aluma. He’d have 14 points by the end of the first quarter. He and Radford would cash in a pair of 3-pointers as part of the early onslaught.
A 10-3 VT lead led to a timeout from Steve Forbes. When it expanded to 26-12, Forbes called another. At that point, the Hokies were 11-of-14 from the field.
The first-half point total was the highest under Virginia Tech coach Mike Young, who took over the program last season. It was also the largest victory margin for the Hokies against a fellow ACC program.
When the two teams played earlier this season, the matchup was much closer: Virginia Tech left Winston-Salem with a 64-60 victory on Jan. 17
• After five straight games of the same starting lineup, Forbes made a slight change. He brought back Jonah Antonio for the opening tip. The long-range shooter made eight straight starts before the return of Ian DuBose prompted a shakeup.
Antonio joined DuBose, Daivien Williamson, Isaiah Mucius and Ody Oguama. And the grad transfer came out firing.
He took three 3-pointers in the opening minutes, hitting one as one of the only Deacons responding to the Hokies' early barrage.
• True freshman guard Quadry Adams saw his largest amount of game time this season.
Adams, a player on the scout team that Forbes always praises, hadn’t played more than five minutes this season and had only five appearances. He appeared in 11 miuntes on Saturday, scoring three points and one assist.
Records
Wake Forest: 6-13, 3-13 ACC
Virginia Tech: 15-5, 9-4 ACC
Up next
Wake Forest: at Pittsburgh, Tuesday 6 p.m. (ACC)
Virginia Tech: Louisville, Wednesday 7 p.m. (ACC)
