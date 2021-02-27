Wake Forest loses big at No. 16 Virginia Tech, its fifth straight loss

Wake Forest found itself on the wrong side of another big margin Saturday, losing to No. 16 Virginia Tech, 84-46.

It was the Deacons' fourth straight loss of 18 points or more. They have two games remaining in the regular season.

Stars‌ ‌

Wake Forest

Jonah Antonio: 12 points, 4-of-9 shooting, three rebounds

Virginia Tech

Keve Aluma: 23 points, 9-of-11 shooting (5-of-5 on 3-pointers), eight rebounds

Tyrece Radford: 15 points, 5-of-7 shooting (5-of-7 on 3-pointers), six rebounds

Observations‌ ‌

• The Hokies started at a scorching-hot clip. They held a 49-22 lead at halftime, converting on 67.9% of their shots.

Virginia Tech hit its first five shots, the first two coming from Aluma. He’d have 14 points by the end of the first quarter. He and Radford would cash in a pair of 3-pointers as part of the early onslaught.

A 10-3 VT lead led to a timeout from Steve Forbes. When it expanded to 26-12, Forbes called another. At that point, the Hokies were 11-of-14 from the field.