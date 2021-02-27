 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wake Forest loses big at No. 16 Virginia Tech, its fifth straight loss
0 comments

Wake Forest loses big at No. 16 Virginia Tech, its fifth straight loss

Wake Forest at Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech's Wabissa Bede (3) defends Wake Forest's Daivien Williamson (4) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Blacksburg Va. Saturday February 27 2021.

 MATT GENTRY, The Roanoke Times

Wake Forest found itself on the wrong side of another big margin Saturday, losing to No. 16 Virginia Tech, 84-46.

It was the Deacons' fourth straight loss of 18 points or more. They have two games remaining in the regular season.

Stars‌ ‌

Wake Forest

Jonah Antonio: 12 points, 4-of-9 shooting, three rebounds

Virginia Tech

Keve Aluma: 23 points, 9-of-11 shooting (5-of-5 on 3-pointers), eight rebounds

Tyrece Radford: 15 points, 5-of-7 shooting (5-of-7 on 3-pointers), six rebounds

Observations‌ ‌

• The Hokies started at a scorching-hot clip. They held a 49-22 lead at halftime, converting on 67.9% of their shots.

Virginia Tech hit its first five shots, the first two coming from Aluma. He’d have 14 points by the end of the first quarter. He and Radford would cash in a pair of 3-pointers as part of the early onslaught.

A 10-3 VT lead led to a timeout from Steve Forbes. When it expanded to 26-12, Forbes called another. At that point, the Hokies were 11-of-14 from the field.

The first-half point total was the highest under Virginia Tech coach Mike Young, who took over the program last season. It was also the largest victory margin for the Hokies against a fellow ACC program.

When the two teams played earlier this season, the matchup was much closer: Virginia Tech left Winston-Salem with a 64-60 victory on Jan. 17

• After five straight games of the same starting lineup, Forbes made a slight change. He brought back Jonah Antonio for the opening tip. The long-range shooter made eight straight starts before the return of Ian DuBose prompted a shakeup.

Antonio joined DuBose, Daivien Williamson, Isaiah Mucius and Ody Oguama. And the grad transfer came out firing.

He took three 3-pointers in the opening minutes, hitting one as one of the only Deacons responding to the Hokies' early barrage.

• True freshman guard Quadry Adams saw his largest amount of game time this season.

Adams, a player on the scout team that Forbes always praises, hadn’t played more than five minutes this season and had only five appearances. He appeared in 11 miuntes on Saturday, scoring three points and one assist. 

Records

Wake Forest: 6-13, 3-13 ACC

Virginia Tech: 15-5, 9-4 ACC

Up‌ ‌next‌ ‌

Wake Forest: at Pittsburgh, Tuesday 6 p.m. (ACC)

Virginia Tech: Louisville, Wednesday 7 p.m. (ACC)

336-727-7165

@EthanJoyceWSJ

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis: Djokovic wins record-extending ninth Australian Open

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News