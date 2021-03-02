Wake Forest loses final road game of the regular season

Pitt finished with 28 points in the paint and a 42-23 rebounding advantage to hand the Deacons their sixth straight loss. Wake Forest had lost its last four by at least 18 points apiece.

• Williamson became the surging force in the first half for Wake Forest.

He scored eight consecutive points for the Deacons during a stretch, then found Isaiah Mucius for an open 3-pointer to give Wake Forest a 25-23 lead. That allowed Wake Forest to stay competitive through halftime and into most of the second half.

It was Williamson's fifth game of 10 points in the Deacons' last six.

• Pitt authored an early 10-0 run, forecasting who would become a major factor in the matchup. The Panthers got back-to-back 3s from Sibande, who entered the game with all of eight 3-pointers in 11 games played.

Sibande scored a season-high total in his third game of 35 minutes or more.