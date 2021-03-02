Wake Forest loses final road game of the regular season

Wake Forest lost its final road game of the regular season, a 70-57 defeat against Pittsburgh on Tuesday.
Stars
Wake Forest
Daivien Williamson: 17 points, 5-of-12 shooting, four assists, three steals
Ismael Massoud: 10 points, 4-of-10 shooting, three assists
Pitt
Nike Sibande: 23 points, 7-of-13 shooting, nine rebounds, four assists
Justin Champagnie: 20 points, 7-of-13 shooting, 13 rebounds
Observations
• Pitt got three easy looks inside to start the second half, a series that forced Wake Forest coach Steve Forbes to call a timeout.
But the Panthers pulled away in the second half by getting to the free-throw line. They went 13 of 20 from there in the game's final 20 minutes. That building effort paired well with two buckets from Champagnie — hitting a 3-pointer and then scored a second-chance layup — to ultimately secure a double-digit lead with 4:38 remaining.
"I thought our ball-screen defense fell apart," Forbes said. "We had some guards that went under the ball screen -- can't do that. Our bigs weren't physical and square ... so the guards got downhill on us."
Pitt finished with 28 points in the paint and a 42-23 rebounding advantage to hand the Deacons their sixth straight loss. Wake Forest had lost its last four by at least 18 points apiece.
• Williamson became the surging force in the first half for Wake Forest.
He scored eight consecutive points for the Deacons during a stretch, then found Isaiah Mucius for an open 3-pointer to give Wake Forest a 25-23 lead. That allowed Wake Forest to stay competitive through halftime and into most of the second half.
It was Williamson's fifth game of 10 points in the Deacons' last six.
• Pitt authored an early 10-0 run, forecasting who would become a major factor in the matchup. The Panthers got back-to-back 3s from Sibande, who entered the game with all of eight 3-pointers in 11 games played.
Sibande scored a season-high total in his third game of 35 minutes or more.
Pittsburgh saw two of its former starters enter the transfer portal within the last week. Au’Diese Toney and Xaiver Johnson, the second- and third- leading scorers for the Panthers, forced Sibande and others into more point production. Sibande transferred to Pitt from Miami (Ohio) ahead of his season, but didn't get to play until December following the NCAA's decision to allow all pending transfer waivers through.
"Obviously, we came here to win, and its a team we beat at home when they had a couple more of their players," Forbes said. "But you never know how chemistry is sometimes. It's a funny thing.
"I told them that after the game. We competed. We didn't play the way we needed to play to win. ... I was pleased with the way they competed tonight."
What They're Saying
"We come to practice, we come in, we work hard every day. We're being positive. Were encouraging each other. We're going as hard as we can. So I think that's where it starts: bringing energy in practice. One of the main things we haven't been doing is carrying that energy in practice into the game. And I think we did a lot better job of that tonight even though we didn't get the job done." -- Daivien Williamson.
Records
Wake Forest: 6-14, 3-14 ACC
Pitt: 10-10, 6-9 ACC
Up next
Wake Forest: Georgia Tech, Friday 8 p.m. (ACC)
Pitt: at Clemson, Saturday noon (ACC)
