Wake Forest got into a track meet with Miami and failed to keep up.

The 15th-ranked Hurricanes beat the Demon Deacons 96-87 at the Watsco Center in Miami on Saturday afternoon.

Both teams shot nearly 60%, but 18 turnovers proved costly for the Demon Deacons, who had a three-game win streak snapped.

The Demon Deacons fell to 17-10 overall and 9-7 in the ACC. The Hurricanes, who were coming off an 80-72 win against North Carolina in Chapel Hill, backed that up with another win. They improved to 22-5 overall and 13-7 in the ACC.

Isaiah Wong solidified his likely finish on the first-team All-ACC by scoring 27 points with three assists and two rebounds. Nijel Pack added 24 points and four assists and Norchad Omier had 17 points, eight rebounds and two steals. Jordan Miller did a lot of his damage in the second half, with 14 points on 6 of 10 shooting.

The Hurricanes shot 59% from the field making 37 of 63 shots.

“They are an elite shooting team,” Coach Steve Forbes of the Demon Deacons said on a Zoom call to reporters from Miami. “They have to be one of the best shooting teams in our league.”

The 19 turnovers by the Demon Deacons hurt their chances and Tyree Appleby had 12 of them to set a Wake Forest record. Appleby, however, kept them in the game with 15 points, nine assists and a steal.

Cameron Hildreth and Damari Monsanto each had 14 points and Andrew Carr, Daiviean Williamson and Matthew Marsh each had 12 points.

Bobi Klintman scored eight points and had 12 rebounds and two assists to help the Demon Deacons’ cause.

The Demon Deacons made 15 3-pointers and twice had chances to tie the game early in the second half, but missed those chances.

The Demon Deacons kept pace with the Hurricanes’ hot shooting as they shot 55% making 32 of 58 shots. They also lived up to their billing as one of the best 3-point shooting teams by making 15 of 35 from behind the arc.

“Even though we cut it to three at the half we were in good shape,” Forbes said. “We had a chance to tie it twice in our first two possessions of the second half and had wide open threes by guys that can really shoot it and we missed them.”

In the first half both teams had no trouble getting to the basket or making shots with the Hurricanes leading 47-44 at halftime.

Early in the second half Monsanto was called for a foul, and then was called for a technical foul after he ripped off his headband and threw it toward the direction of the bench. This gave him four fouls and Forbes had no choice but to put Monsanto on the bench for a long stretch.

“It hurt us…” Forbes said about the technical foul on Monsanto. “I thought Bobi Klintman and Daivien Williamson played pretty well. Obviously, we’d like to have Damari in there. But that’s part of it, man. And I have to back and look but I thought he was just tossing the head band back to me. I don’t really understand what the technical was all about but Bill Covington is a good ref and I trust him. I didn’t see it, I was picking up the headband.”

Right after Monsanto went to the bench the Hurricanes took a 56-44 lead and Forbes called a timeout to try and calm the Demon Deacons down. It was the biggest lead for the Hurricanes at that point in the game.

Monsanto did get back in the game with the four fouls with less than five minutes to play and promptly hit a 3-pointer to cut the Hurricane’s lead to 83-78 with 4:19 left.

The Demon Deacons will now face another crucial road test on Wednesday at 9 p.m. at N.C. State.

“N.C. State poses another big game for us and they are a rival and its another Quad One opportunity,” Forbes said.