Wake Forest loses its season finale to Georgia Tech, ready for ACC Tournament

The Deacons managed to slow down Moses Wright, who'd put together a late hot streak to help Georgia Tech jockey for an NCAA Tournament berth.

He'd scored at least 26 points and grabbed at least 10 rebounds in the team's previous three games.

This last season stretch featured a nice crescendo of play for Quadry Adams.

The freshman point guard has seen his most significant time in the Deacons’ last two games. Friday night was no different.

Adams had a couple first-half steals, including one that resulted in a dead ball and led to a face-to-face celebration between him and Coach Steve Forbes. He also slammed in a putback dunk as the trailer in transition, corralling a Carter Whitt miss off the rim.

Adams played a season-high 18 minutes.

Wake Forest honored five senior players ahead of the game. Blake Buchanan, Sunday Okeke, Jalen Johnson, Ian DuBose and Jonah Antonio.

And they were welcomed by the sound of cheer fans, the first and only time general spectators have been allowed in Joel Coliseum.