Wake Forest loses its season finale to Georgia Tech, ready for ACC Tournament

Wake Forest lost its season finale, 75-63, to Georgia Tech on Friday night.
Stars
Georgia Tech
Michael Devoe: 20 points, 8-of-10 shooting, five rebounds
Moses Wright: 17 points, 7-of-12 shooting, four rebounds
Wake Forest
Ian DuBose: 18 points, 7-of-9 shooting, four steals
Daivien Williamson: 15 points, 5-of-9 shooting, one assist
Observations
- This game looked much more like the Wake Forest that gave conference opponents some trouble earlier this season. After three blowouts, the Deacons played more competitively on Tuesday night against Pittsburgh, a 70-57 loss.
Friday featured Wake Forest holding tight for most of the first half, with Georgia Tech creeping up to a six-point halftime lead. That margin moved into double-digits before the Deacons shook off a nearly four-minutes scoreless stretch, initially with a jumper from Ismael Massoud.
Massoud hit a 3-pointer, followed by putback dunk by Ian DuBose that made it 50-45 Georgia Tech with 9:33 remaining. That was as close as they got. Two minutes later, the Yellow Jackets were up 13 and they held course from there.
The Deacons managed to slow down Moses Wright, who'd put together a late hot streak to help Georgia Tech jockey for an NCAA Tournament berth.
He'd scored at least 26 points and grabbed at least 10 rebounds in the team's previous three games.
- This last season stretch featured a nice crescendo of play for Quadry Adams.
The freshman point guard has seen his most significant time in the Deacons’ last two games. Friday night was no different.
Adams had a couple first-half steals, including one that resulted in a dead ball and led to a face-to-face celebration between him and Coach Steve Forbes. He also slammed in a putback dunk as the trailer in transition, corralling a Carter Whitt miss off the rim.
Adams played a season-high 18 minutes.
- Wake Forest honored five senior players ahead of the game. Blake Buchanan, Sunday Okeke, Jalen Johnson, Ian DuBose and Jonah Antonio.
And they were welcomed by the sound of cheer fans, the first and only time general spectators have been allowed in Joel Coliseum.
The crowd — (official attendance 1,229, including 428 students) sprinkled around near the top of the lower bowl and in the upper bowl — cheered when Georgia Tech missed its opening shot of the game, roaring a moment later when Ian DuBose converted the Deacons’ first look.
Records
Georgia Tech: 15-8, 11-6 ACC
Wake Forest: 6-15, 3-15 ACC
Up next
Wake Forest: Tuesday game at the ACC Tournament
