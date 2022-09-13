Wake Forest loses key starter for the rest of the season with injury to defensive back Coby Davis

There was no way to sugarcoat the latest injury information that Coach Dave Clawson of 19th-ranked Wake Forest had to deliver about defensive back Coby Davis.

Davis was lost for the season after suffering a season-ending leg injury in a win over Vanderbilt on Saturday. Earlier in the game, Davis had put the Demon Deacons ahead to stay with an interception return for a touchdown, but now it appears his college career is over.

What made Clawson more upset was the fact that Davis battled back from injuries last season and was in the best shape of his career.

“Coby came back from injury last year and put everything into it and was playing so well,” Clawson said. “His sophomore year in 2018 he was our starting safety, and we really thought this was our next Jesse Bates. He was that good. And sometimes that just happens.”

Clawson said he doubts that Davis, a 5-foot-11, 200-pound redshirt senior, would come back next season.

“I know he wants to get into coaching and I would be more than happy to try and find him a spot with us,” Clawson said.

What makes the loss of Davis tougher is how much he’s been a team-first guy.

“His attitude, his smile and his relationships with his teammates is incredible,” Clawson said. “He’s in the team meeting the other day and he’s got a big smile on his face. I just love the young man, and he’s been an incredible part of our program for six years. And sometimes life isn’t fair.

“Coby’s not one of those guys I worry about long term. He’ll be very successful at whatever he chooses to do, and I just feel so bad for him.”

With Davis out, that puts more pressure on Isaiah Wingfield, who is having his best season at nickel cornerback. Clawson said just last week how pleased he was with the depth at that position, with Davis and Wingfield.

Jermel Martin, a redshirt senior transfer from Division II California (Pa.), has seen limited time with three tackles in two games. He's now Wingfield's backup.

“He’ll play more,” Clawson said of Martin. “That nickel position can kind of go two different ways, and there’ll be a bunch of guys we work in there, depending on the opponent.”

Wake Forest’s ‘cute’ offense is really good

With the return of Sam Hartman last week (four touchdown passes and 300 passing yards), and Mitch Griffis’ work in the opening-game win over VMI, Wake Forest’s offense is picking up where it left off last season.

Last season the Demon Deacons averaged a school-best 41 points a game.

On Monday, defensive lineman Dennis Osajiede of Liberty made a comment in a news conference saying: “They’ve got that RPO (run, pass option offense) and that’s cute and all, but at the end of the day, if you put pressure in a guy’s face, he’s going to make some indecisive throws.”

Clawson was asked if Warren Ruggiero’s offense has ever been called "cute" before.

“That’s a compliment,” Clawson said. “Everyone wanted to be voted in high school the cutest student or the cutest couple. Compliments come in all shapes and sizes, and if they think it’s cute that’s a nice little compliment to throw our way. I’m sure that’s how it was intended.”

GameDay still on the table for next week

The popular ESPN GameDay show that gets football fans ready every Saturday morning could be coming Sept. 24 for the Wake Forest-Clemson game at Truist Field. The pivotal ACC opener for the Demon Deacons will be a noon start.

Will Pantages, a senior associate athletics director for communications, said no decision has been made by ESPN as of yet. Pantages said the network would probably make the decision on Saturday night after Wake Forest’s game with Liberty and Clemson’s game with Louisiana Tech.

GameDay will be in Boone on Saturday for Appalachian State’s game with Troy. The show could be in North Carolina two weeks in a row.

The last time GameDay was at Wake Forest was on Sept. 5, 2020, for a game with Clemson, but it was during the pandemic and no fans were allowed to be on the set. And Lee Corso, 87, wasn’t on the set either.

No looking past Liberty to get to Clemson

Clawson said he doesn’t think his experienced team will be looking ahead to playing the fifth-ranked Tigers. One thing that helps 39 Wake Forest players are in their fifth, sixth or seventh year of college football.

“I think it’s normal, but this game is really important,” Clawson said about matching up with the Flames, who are an independent program that is 2-0 with wins over Southern Miss 29-27 in four overtimes on the road and Alabama-Birmingham. “Every game at the end of the year counts as one.

"What was our record last year, 11-3, and every one of those wins counts as one. So, to me, I’m not all about just the eight ACC games because the nonconference games are really important, and if we want to be continue to be relevant nationally, we need to win these games.”

Clawson said he has a standard message to his players.

“The reward for winning a big game," he said, "is another big game."