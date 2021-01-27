Wake Forest loses, snapping a four-game losing streak for N.C. State

"In the second half, as you saw coming down to the wire, as we started to cut the game closer, guys were just playing freely," Neath said. "We were getting more open shots. Guys weren't really second guessing themselves and being real passive.

"The first half, everybody wanted to be a passer. Every time someone was touching the ball, they were looking for someone else. But we're high-major basketball players for a reason — we're skilled, we're athletic, just need to play to the elite level we know that we can."

N.C. State’s offense slowed when Devon Daniels left the game with a leg injury while roughly nine minutes remained in the game. But the Wolfpack found just enough fire power to outlast.

Wake's Ody Oguama aided the second-half progress, scoring eight of his points in the second half.

• Turnovers, turnovers, turnovers. Until the late push, turnovers served as the dominate trait for the offense.

The Deacons had 21 of them, setting a new season high. Wake Forest had 20 last week in a loss to UNC.