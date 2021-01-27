Wake Forest loses, snapping a four-game losing streak for N.C. State

Wake Forest's men's basketball team followed up its first ACC win with a sloppy performance on Wednesday night in a 72-67 loss to N.C. State, which ended a four-game losing streak.
Stars
Wake Forest
Daivien Williamson: 22 points, 9-of-14 shooting (4-of-7 3-pointers)
Ismael Massoud: 13 points, 4-of-12 shooting, seven rebounds
N.C. State
Devon Daniels: 20 points, 7-of-10 shooting (3-of-4 3-pointers), 10 rebounds.
Jericole Hellems: 17 points, 5-of-7 shooting (6-of-7 free throws), four rebounds.
Observations
• As much as Wake Forest struggled, the team found itself in a tight game late yet again.
At one point in the second half, the Deacons faced an 18-point deficit. But when Daivien Williamson stole the ball and hit a 3-pointer with 3:30 remaining, N.C. State’s lead had withered to 58-52. He'd hit another with 1:09 remaining to trigger another six-point deficit, and a Jahcobi Neath layup with 54.5 remaining made it 65-60, N.C. State. Five points away would be as close as Wake Forest got.
"In the second half, as you saw coming down to the wire, as we started to cut the game closer, guys were just playing freely," Neath said. "We were getting more open shots. Guys weren't really second guessing themselves and being real passive.
"The first half, everybody wanted to be a passer. Every time someone was touching the ball, they were looking for someone else. But we're high-major basketball players for a reason — we're skilled, we're athletic, just need to play to the elite level we know that we can."
N.C. State’s offense slowed when Devon Daniels left the game with a leg injury while roughly nine minutes remained in the game. But the Wolfpack found just enough fire power to outlast.
Wake's Ody Oguama aided the second-half progress, scoring eight of his points in the second half.
• Turnovers, turnovers, turnovers. Until the late push, turnovers served as the dominate trait for the offense.
The Deacons had 21 of them, setting a new season high. Wake Forest had 20 last week in a loss to UNC.
Wake Forest has battled with the turnovers all season — in six of the Deacons previous 11 games, they’ve registered at least 15 of them — and faced the problem immediately against N.C. State. The Deacons did find some steadiness in the second half. The team authored a near six-minute stretch of turnover-less basketball, which ended shorting after Daniels left the game.
"This is the most disappointed I've been as the head coach of Wake Forest since I've taken the job," coach Steve Forbes said. "Not that we lost, but the way we lost.
"We just didn't play well. I give credit to N.C. State, they came out in the beginning of the game and we looked lost against full-court pressure, like we hadn't even worked on it."
• A brutal ending to the first half for the Deacons doomed them. Wake Forest missed their last 10 shots of the first half, allowing N.C. State to go into halftime with a 32-21 lead.
But it was more than that. The Deacons had 13 first-half turnovers as the Wolfpack brought pressure, playing a role in Wake Forest’s larger offensive struggles.
Wake Forest saw two scoreless stretches of more than four minutes, not counting the previously mentioned struggles to end the game’s first 20 minutes.
Records
Wake Forest: 1-7 ACC, 4-7 overall.
N.C. State: 3-4, 7-5.
Up next
Wake Forest: Miami, 2 p.m. Saturday (ACC)
N.C. State: At Syracuse, 6 p.m. Sunday (ACC)
