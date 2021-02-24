Wake Forest loses to Clemson for third straight defeat at home

Wake Forest lost to Clemson, 60-39, on Wednesday in Joel Coliseum.
The Deacons have three regular-season games left.
Stars
Clemson
Alex Hemenway: 17 points, 6-of-7 shooting (5-of-6 from 3-point range).
Aamir Simms: 13 points, 6-of-9 shooting, 10 rebounds
Wake Forest
Daivien Williamson: 16 points, 3-of-9 shooting, 8-of-8 free throws
Isaiah Mucius: 13 points, 5-of-12 shooting, three rebounds
Observations
• Wednesday featured the third straight home loss for Wake Forest, and all of them have come by sizeable margins.
In two out of three of those games, the Deacons shot less that 40 percent from the field. Against Duke last week, an 84-60 defeat, it was just under: 39.2 percent. Against Clemson, it was much worse.
Wake Forest connected on only 25.5 percent of its shots, and its 39 total points were tied for its third-lowest scoring total since the shot-clock era started in the 1985-86 season.
In 2019, the Deacons scored only 37 in a game at Clemson.
• The start hampered Wake Forest. The team scored only 15 first-half points, and its offense faced dry spell after dry spell.
The Deacons struggled from the field, hitting only 6-of-25 shots during the opening 20 minutes. That included a scoreless stretch for the last 3:45. That allowed Clemson to go on a 9-0 run, which in a slugfest like this one, became a huge margin push.
They scored their first points at 19:03, a 3-pointer by Isaiah Mucius, and went more than six minutes before scoring their second basket. The Deacons, in total, had three scoreless sequences of three minutes or more in the opening frame.
• Mucius did his best to power Wake Forest in the second half. He scored eight of the team’s first 14 points.
The junior forward finished the game with 13 points, his highest total since the Notre Dame game. It was his 10th game of scoring double-digit points this season.
Records
Clemson: 14-5, 8-5 ACC
Wake Forest: 6-12, 3-12 ACC
Up next
Clemson: Miami, Saturday 2 p.m. (RSN)
Wake Forest: at Virginia Tech, Saturday 4 p.m. (ACC)
336-727-7165