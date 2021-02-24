Wake Forest loses to Clemson for third straight defeat at home

• The start hampered Wake Forest. The team scored only 15 first-half points, and its offense faced dry spell after dry spell.

The Deacons struggled from the field, hitting only 6-of-25 shots during the opening 20 minutes. That included a scoreless stretch for the last 3:45. That allowed Clemson to go on a 9-0 run, which in a slugfest like this one, became a huge margin push.

They scored their first points at 19:03, a 3-pointer by Isaiah Mucius, and went more than six minutes before scoring their second basket. The Deacons, in total, had three scoreless sequences of three minutes or more in the opening frame.

• Mucius did his best to power Wake Forest in the second half. He scored eight of the team’s first 14 points.

The junior forward finished the game with 13 points, his highest total since the Notre Dame game. It was his 10th game of scoring double-digit points this season.

Records

Clemson: 14-5, 8-5 ACC

Wake Forest: 6-12, 3-12 ACC

Up‌ ‌next‌ ‌

Clemson: Miami, Saturday 2 p.m. (RSN)

Wake Forest: at Virginia Tech, Saturday 4 p.m. (ACC)

