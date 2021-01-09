Wake Forest loses to No. 21 Duke in third straight game on the road

• Wake Forest coach Steve Forbes made his first visit to Cameron Indoor Stadium and his first matchup against Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski. Krzyzewski missed Duke's game against Boston College on Wednesday after being contact-traced because of a positive COVID-19 test in his family. Krzyzewski said during the week that he tested negative daily during his quarantine, which ended with an early morning test on Saturday.

What they're saying

“I’m really proud of the job my staff and my players have done while I wasn’t physically present. They didn’t get tired of me on Zoom. Listening to me is one thing but when you look at my face for a long time, it’s not the prettiest sight in the world." – Krzyzewski.

"My daughter, Debbie, and my granddaughter, Emmie, are still fighting the virus. It’s not going away. They’re doing OK but not great. My heart goes out to everyone out there who has a family member or they’re fighting this. It’s serious. We had 16,000 people die in the last four days. ... By the way, I haven’t been sick. I’ve just been quarantined. I feel great. Not good, great." – Krzyzewski.