Wake Forest loses to No. 21 Duke in third straight game on the road

Wake Forest's basketball team wrapped up its three-game road stretch for the week, ending with a 79-68 loss at No. 21 Duke on Saturday.
The Demon Deacons lost to Georgia Tech, 70-54, on Sunday and No. 22 Virginia on Wednesday, 70-61.
Stars
Wake Forest
Ismael Massoud: 17 points, 5-of-10 shooting, eight rebounds.
Daivien Williamson: 17 points, 6-of-9 shooting, two rebounds, two assists, two steals.
Duke
Matthew Hurt: 26 points, 10-of-15 shooting (4-of-7 on 3-pointers), six rebounds and three steals.
DJ Steward: 21 points, six rebounds, two assists.
Observations
• Duke pulled away in the second half by taking command of the rebounding category, especially once Ody Oguama drew his fourth foul with 11:03 remaining. The Blue Devils held a 35-25 rebounding advantage, grabbing 15 on the offensive side to Wake Forest's eight. Oguama eventually fouled out with 3:49 left.
• Wake Forest couldn't do much with Matthew Hurt early in the game. He scored 11 of Duke's first 17 points, consisting of one 3-pointer and a cluster of easy scores inside. But to the Deacons' benefit, the Blue Devils paired Hurt's early performance with five turnovers that let Wake Forest responding on the offensive side. Hurt went on to score a career high.
• Wake Forest coach Steve Forbes made his first visit to Cameron Indoor Stadium and his first matchup against Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski. Krzyzewski missed Duke's game against Boston College on Wednesday after being contact-traced because of a positive COVID-19 test in his family. Krzyzewski said during the week that he tested negative daily during his quarantine, which ended with an early morning test on Saturday.
What they're saying
“I’m really proud of the job my staff and my players have done while I wasn’t physically present. They didn’t get tired of me on Zoom. Listening to me is one thing but when you look at my face for a long time, it’s not the prettiest sight in the world." – Krzyzewski.
"My daughter, Debbie, and my granddaughter, Emmie, are still fighting the virus. It’s not going away. They’re doing OK but not great. My heart goes out to everyone out there who has a family member or they’re fighting this. It’s serious. We had 16,000 people die in the last four days. ... By the way, I haven’t been sick. I’ve just been quarantined. I feel great. Not good, great." – Krzyzewski.
Steve (Forbes) has done a great job with his team. He’s had more interruptions than anyone in our conference with COVID, but in the last couple of weeks getting his team together, I think him playing Catawba was a good thing. He tried lineups against Georgia Tech. He was beating Virginia in the second half. Today, he put out a lineup and he’s getting to know his team. The kid (Daivien) Williamson … he was a veteran for them today. They were a tough team to defend and they defended well."
Statistics
Records
Wake Forest: 0-3 ACC, 3-3 overall.
Duke: 3-0, 5-2.
Up next
Wake Forest: Louisville, 4:30 p.m. Wednesday (ACC).
Duke: At Virginia Tech, 7 p.m. Tuesday (ACC).
