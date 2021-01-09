Wake Forest loses to No. 21 Duke to end its three-game road trip

Wake Forest wrapped up its three-game road stretch for the week, ending with a 79-68 loss at No. 21 Duke on Saturday.
The Deacons lost to Georgia Tech, 70-54, on Sunday and No. 22 Virginia on Wednesday, 70-61.
Stars
Wake Forest
Ismael Massoud: 17 points, 5-of-10 shooting, eight rebounds.
Daivien Williamson: 17 points, 6-of-9 shooting, two rebounds, two assists, two steals.
Duke
Matthew Hurt: 26 points, 10-of-15 shooting (4-of-7 on 3-pointers), six rebounds and three steals.
DJ Steward: 21 points, six rebounds, two assists.
Observations
• Duke pulled away in the second half by taking command of the rebounding category. Especially once Ody Oguama drew his fourth foul with 11:03 remaining.
The Blue Devils held a 35-25 rebounding advantage, grabbing 15 on the offensive side to Wake Forest's eight.
Oguama eventually fouled out with 3:49 remaining.
• Wake Forest couldn't do much with Matthew Hurt starting out.
He had 11 of Duke's first 17 points, consisting of one 3-pointer and a cluster of easy scores inside.
But to the Deacons' benefit, the Blue Devils paired Hurt's early performance with five turnovers that let Wake Forest continue to respond on the offensive side.
Hurt went on to score a career high.
• Wake Forest coach Steve Forbes first visit to Cameron Indoor Stadium resulted in Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski.
Krzyzewski missed Duke's game against Boston College on Wednesday after being contact traced due to a positive COVID-19 test in his family. Krzyzewski said during the week that he tested negative daily during his quarantine, which ended with an early morning test on Saturday.
Records
Wake Forest: 3-3, 0-3 ACC
Duke: 5-2, 3-0 ACC
Up next
Wake Forest: vs. Louisville, Wednesday 4:30 p.m. (ACC Network)
Duke: at Virginia Tech, Tuesday 7 p.m. (ACC Network)
