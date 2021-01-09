 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wake Forest loses to No. 21 Duke to end its three-game road trip
0 comments

Wake Forest loses to No. 21 Duke to end its three-game road trip

Wake Duke

Duke Men’s Basketball takes on the Wake Forest University Demon Deacons in the first half at the Cameron Indoor Stadium on January 9, 2020 at Durham, North Carolina.

 Nat LeDonne

Wake Forest wrapped up its three-game road stretch for the week, ending with a 79-68 loss at No. 21 Duke on Saturday.

The Deacons lost to Georgia Tech, 70-54, on Sunday and No. 22 Virginia on Wednesday, 70-61. 

Stars

Wake Forest

Ismael Massoud: 17 points, 5-of-10 shooting, eight rebounds.

Daivien Williamson: 17 points, 6-of-9 shooting, two rebounds, two assists, two steals.

Duke

Matthew Hurt: 26 points, 10-of-15 shooting (4-of-7 on 3-pointers), six rebounds and three steals. 

DJ Steward: 21 points, six rebounds, two assists.

Observations

• Duke pulled away in the second half by taking command of the rebounding category. Especially once Ody Oguama drew his fourth foul with 11:03 remaining. 

The Blue Devils held a 35-25 rebounding advantage, grabbing 15 on the offensive side to Wake Forest's eight.

Oguama eventually fouled out with 3:49 remaining. 

• Wake Forest couldn't do much with Matthew Hurt starting out. 

He had 11 of Duke's first 17 points, consisting of one 3-pointer and a cluster of easy scores inside. 

But to the Deacons' benefit, the Blue Devils paired Hurt's early performance with five turnovers that let Wake Forest continue to respond on the offensive side. 

Hurt went on to score a career high. 

• Wake Forest coach Steve Forbes first visit to Cameron Indoor Stadium resulted in Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski. 

Krzyzewski missed Duke's game against Boston College on Wednesday after being contact traced due to a positive COVID-19 test in his family. Krzyzewski said during the week that he tested negative daily during his quarantine, which ended with an early morning test on Saturday. 

Records

Wake Forest: 3-3, 0-3 ACC

Duke: 5-2, 3-0 ACC

Up next

Wake Forest: vs. Louisville, Wednesday 4:30 p.m. (ACC Network)

Duke: at Virginia Tech, Tuesday 7 p.m. (ACC Network)

336-727-7165

@EthanJoyceWSJ

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News