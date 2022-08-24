 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wake Forest, Maryland agree to two-game football series

Wake Forest and Maryland have agreed to a two-game football series.

The dates

At Wake Forest, Sept. 7, 2030

At Maryland, Sept. 6, 2031

Series record

Maryland leads, 43-18-1

Most recent meeting

Wake Forest 34, Maryland 10; Oct. 19, 2013

Notable

  • Wake Forest has a number of players from Northern Virginia, Maryland or Washington on its roster.
  • The schools met for the first time in 1917, then again in 1943 and 1944.
  • The ACC made its debut in 1953, the season Maryland won the national championship, but the Terps and Demon Deacons did not play each other.
  • They teams did meet again in 1954 in a game that ended in a 13-13 tie, and they played in every season, except one, after that through 2013, when Maryland left the ACC to join the Big Ten Conference.
  • The teams did not play each other in 1970, when Wake Forest went 5-1 in the ACC (6-5 overall) to win the league championship.
