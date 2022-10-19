 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story breaking

Wake Forest men picked ninth in ACC preseason basketball poll

  • 0

Wake Forest, coming off a breakthrough season under Coach Steve Forbes, was picked to finish ninth in the ACC’s preseason poll that was voted on by journalists who attended last week’s ACC Tipoff event in Charlotte.

North Carolina, which was named the Associated Press preseason No. 1 with four starters back for Coach Hubert Davis, was voted the preseason favorite to win the ACC.

The Tar Heels are the preseason ACC favorites for the first time since the 2015-16 season.

North Carolina received 90 of the 101 first-place votes and piled up 1,504 total points. Duke picked up two first-place votes and totaled 1,339 points to finish second in the poll, while Virginia racked up six first-place votes and 1,310 points to take third. Miami received a pair of first-place votes and 1,138 points for fourth place, while Florida State totaled 1,064 points for fifth place.

People are also reading…

dd

Coach Steve Forbes guided the Demon Deacons to the NIT last season. This will be his third season in Winston-Salem.

Notre Dame (971) was sixth in the poll, while reigning ACC champion Virginia Tech (921) picked up the final first-place vote and was seventh. Syracuse, Wake Forest, NC State, Clemson, Louisville, Boston College, Pitt and Georgia Tech comprised eighth through 15th, respectively.

In addition, North Carolina’s Armando Bacot was voted as the ACC Preseason Player of the Year, while Duke’s Dereck Lively II received the nod as ACC Preseason Rookie of the Year.

A first-team All-ACC honoree last season, Bacot led North Carolina in scoring (16.3), rebounding (13.1), field goal percentage (.569) and blocked shots (65) in 2021-22, becoming the first Tar Heel ever to lead the team in those categories in consecutive seasons. The 6-11 senior forward/center from Richmond, Virginia, was the first player in college basketball history to record six double-doubles in one NCAA Tournament, as he led UNC on a run to the national championship game.

A 7-1 center from Philadelphia, Lively II was a five-star recruit who was rated as the No. 1 overall player in ESPN 100’s rankings for the class of 2022. He also was ranked No. 1 at his position and No. 1 in the state of Pennsylvania by ESPN.

The 70th season of ACC men’s basketball begins on Nov. 7.

Plenty of tradition

The ACC’s current 15 member schools have captured three of the last seven NCAA Championships, with 92 NCAA Tournament wins in that seven-year span. Current ACC schools have won eight NCAA titles in the last 21 years and own 17 national championships overall.

ACC schools have combined for 66 Men’s Final Four appearances and a national-best 657 NCAA Tournament wins. Duke and North Carolina advanced to the Final Four last year with UNC making the championship game.

The ACC posted a 14-5 record (.737) in the 2022 NCAA Tournament – the most wins and best winning percentage of any multi-bid conference – and has the highest all-time NCAA Tournament winning percentage of any league (.619).

All 15 league members own 1,000 or more all-time wins, including eight schools with 1,500 or more victories. Four of the top eight and six of the top 30 winningest programs in NCAA Division I basketball history currently reside in the ACC.

336-727-4081

@johndellWSJ

ACC Preseason Men's Basketball Poll

2022 ACC Preseason Poll (101 total votes)

1. North Carolina (90), 1504

2. Duke (2), 1339

3. Virginia (6), 1310

4. Miami (2), 1138

5. Florida State, 1064

6. Notre Dame, 971

7. Virginia Tech (1), 921

8. Syracuse, 700

9. Wake Forest, 672

10. NC State, 548

11. Clemson, 528

12. Louisville, 477

13. Boston College, 368

14. Pitt, 320

15. Georgia Tech, 260

(First-place votes in parentheses)

Preseason All-ACC (101 total votes)

First Team

Name, School, Votes

Armando Bacot, North Carolina, 100

Isaiah Wong, Miami, 81

Caleb Love, North Carolina, 58

Terquavion Smith, NC State, 46

Jeremy Roach, Duke, 35

Second Team

Jayden Gardner, Virginia, 32

Dereck Lively II, Duke, 19

Justyn Mutts, Virginia Tech, 18

PJ Hall, Clemson, 17

RJ Davis, North Carolina, 14

Preseason Player of the Year

Armando Bacot, North Carolina, 82

Isaiah Wong, Miami, 5

Caleb Love, North Carolina, 4

Jeremy Roach, Duke, 3

PJ Hall, Clemson, 2

RJ Davis, North Carolina, 2

Terquavion Smith, NC State, 1

Hunter Cattoor, Virginia Tech, 1

Dariq Whitehead, Duke, 1

Preseason Rookie of the Year

Dereck Lively II, Duke, 57

Dariq Whitehead, Duke, 25

Tyrese Proctor, Duke, 5

Mark Mitchell, Duke, 3

Tyler Nickel, North Carolina, 2

Jalen Washington, North Carolina, 2

JJ Starling, Notre Dame, 2

Kyle Filipowski, Duke, 2

Prince Aligbe, Boston College, 1

Isaac McKneely, Virginia, 1

Seth Trimble, North Carolina, 1

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

ACC plans to build on 'down' year's final NCAA flourish

The Atlantic Coast Conference is counting on a strong showing in the NCAA Tournament to set to the stage for the upcoming season. The league had just five teams make the tournament field, its lowest total since expanding to a 15-team league in 2013-14. But the ACC ultimately had rivals Duke and North Carolina reach the Final Four. The Tar Heels played for the national championship. Miami also reached a regional final. That came in a season in which the strength of the league was questioned compared it its lofty standards.

Watch Now: Related Video

Former NFL cornerback dies in bar shooting

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert