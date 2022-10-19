Wake Forest men picked ninth in ACC preseason basketball poll

Wake Forest, coming off a breakthrough season under Coach Steve Forbes, was picked to finish ninth in the ACC’s preseason poll that was voted on by journalists who attended last week’s ACC Tipoff event in Charlotte.

North Carolina, which was named the Associated Press preseason No. 1 with four starters back for Coach Hubert Davis, was voted the preseason favorite to win the ACC.

The Tar Heels are the preseason ACC favorites for the first time since the 2015-16 season.

North Carolina received 90 of the 101 first-place votes and piled up 1,504 total points. Duke picked up two first-place votes and totaled 1,339 points to finish second in the poll, while Virginia racked up six first-place votes and 1,310 points to take third. Miami received a pair of first-place votes and 1,138 points for fourth place, while Florida State totaled 1,064 points for fifth place.

Notre Dame (971) was sixth in the poll, while reigning ACC champion Virginia Tech (921) picked up the final first-place vote and was seventh. Syracuse, Wake Forest, NC State, Clemson, Louisville, Boston College, Pitt and Georgia Tech comprised eighth through 15th, respectively.

In addition, North Carolina’s Armando Bacot was voted as the ACC Preseason Player of the Year, while Duke’s Dereck Lively II received the nod as ACC Preseason Rookie of the Year.

A first-team All-ACC honoree last season, Bacot led North Carolina in scoring (16.3), rebounding (13.1), field goal percentage (.569) and blocked shots (65) in 2021-22, becoming the first Tar Heel ever to lead the team in those categories in consecutive seasons. The 6-11 senior forward/center from Richmond, Virginia, was the first player in college basketball history to record six double-doubles in one NCAA Tournament, as he led UNC on a run to the national championship game.

A 7-1 center from Philadelphia, Lively II was a five-star recruit who was rated as the No. 1 overall player in ESPN 100’s rankings for the class of 2022. He also was ranked No. 1 at his position and No. 1 in the state of Pennsylvania by ESPN.

The 70th season of ACC men’s basketball begins on Nov. 7.

Plenty of tradition

The ACC’s current 15 member schools have captured three of the last seven NCAA Championships, with 92 NCAA Tournament wins in that seven-year span. Current ACC schools have won eight NCAA titles in the last 21 years and own 17 national championships overall.

ACC schools have combined for 66 Men’s Final Four appearances and a national-best 657 NCAA Tournament wins. Duke and North Carolina advanced to the Final Four last year with UNC making the championship game.

The ACC posted a 14-5 record (.737) in the 2022 NCAA Tournament – the most wins and best winning percentage of any multi-bid conference – and has the highest all-time NCAA Tournament winning percentage of any league (.619).

All 15 league members own 1,000 or more all-time wins, including eight schools with 1,500 or more victories. Four of the top eight and six of the top 30 winningest programs in NCAA Division I basketball history currently reside in the ACC.