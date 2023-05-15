Wake Forest’s men’s golf team shot a 6 over par 294 and sit in 11th place at the NCAA Norman Regional in Oklahoma.

In the 14-team regional the Demon Deacons sit 10 shots behind fifth-place Colorado with 36 holes to go. They have to finish in the top five to advance to the NCAA Championships.

Michael Brennan and Boyd Owens led the Demon Deacons as the each shot 1 under 71’s and are tied for 14th. Scotty Kennon and Andrew McLauchian each shot 76 and Mark Power struggled to a 77 in the first round.

Texas Tech leads the tournament after shooting 10 under with Oklahoma second at 9 under. Alabama is third at 7 under and Duke had a solid round and is fourth at 5 under. Colorado is fifth at 4 under.

UNC Wilmington, which is also in the regional, is at 8 over and in 12th place just two shots behind Wake Forest.