Wake Forest men's basketball team adds experienced 6-foot-10 center to this year's team

The Wake Forest men's basketball team has added Ole Miss graduate transfer Khadim Sy to this season's team.

Coach Steve Forbes said in a statement he's happy to have Sy, a 6-foot-10 center from the Senegal, on the roster.

"Along with his obvious offensive prowess to score the ball and make plays for others, Khadim will bring size, toughness and defensive experience to our team," Forbes said in a statement.

Over the past two seasons with the Rebels he averaged nine points and 5.5 rebounds playing nearly 30 minutes a game.

He also shot 52.5 percent (106-of-202) from the field and last season had 25 blocked shots.

This will be Sy's fourth stop in his college career. The Oak Hill Academy graduate started his career at Virginia Tech, then went to junior college at Daytona State before his two seasons at Ole Miss.

Sy, 24, averaged 16.8 points and 9.8 rebounds in his lone season at Daytona State. In his one season at Virginia Tech where he started 28 games he averaged four points and 2.7 rebounds per game in the 2016-17 season.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.