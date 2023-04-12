Coach Steve Forbes of Wake Forest has added two high-school players to this year’s roster.

Both shooting guard Parker Friedricksen and forward Marqus Mitrovic Marion have been signed to this year’s team.

Friedrichsen, who is 6-foot-3 and 195 pounds, is from Bixby High School in Bixby, Oklahoma.

“Parker is one of the best shooters in the country,” Forbes said in a statement. “On top of that, he is a student of the game who possesses a deep desire to con-tinually improve and get better. His tireless work ethic was instilled in him by his parents, making Parker a high character and high achiever, on and off the court. Parker is prepared to be an outstanding student-athlete at Wake Forest.”

Friedrichsen is considered a four-star recruit by 247Sports and ESPN and is the No. 2 ranked player in Oklahoma in his class. This past season he averaged 30 points, 10 rebounds, six assists and three steals per game.

Marion, who is 6-foot-8 and 210 pounds, is another international player who will be on the roster this fall.

“Marqus is laser focused and extremely driven to be a successful player and person,” Forbes said in a statement. “He has competed at a high level in his home country and internationally against older players for many years. Marqus possesses tremendous skill, and he is explosive off two feet around the basket. His parents have done an incredible job coaching and raising their son, prepar-ing him to be an outstanding student-athlete at Wake Forest.”

Marion is considered a three-star recruit according to 247Sports and has played in Denmark’s top division since 2020. He was the top scorer for U18’s FIBA Di-vision B European championship team last summer averaging 16.1 points and 10 rebounds per game.

In other developments surrounding Forbes’ roster Bobi Klintman, who was one of the Demon Deacons’ best shooter as a freshman this past season, declared for the NBA Draft but has not signed with an agent. By not signing with an agent that gives him the chance to come back to Wake Forest if he doesn’t like what he hears from NBA evaluators this summer.

According to two NBA draft websites Klintman, a 6-foot-10 forward, is projected as as second-round pick.