Wake Forest men's basketball team could face 33 days between games

Wake Forest's men's basketball team isn't likely to play again until facing Syracuse on Dec. 30, Coach Steve Forbes says.

Forbes said during his weekly radio show that the next game on the Deacons' schedule, a Dec. 21 matchup against Virginia Military Institute, was "not going to happen." Wake Forest last played on Nov. 27 against Longwood.

Wake Forest paused team activities last week because of results from COVID-19 testing and contact tracing. The coach said Wake Forest experienced "a significant increase" in positive tests during the last week. He mentioned that the program didn't have any positive test for five months, starting when the team returned to campus.

Wake Forest's games Dec. 2 against Troy and Dec. 13 against Presbyterian have been canceled, and the team's ACC opener at home against Virginia on Dec. 16 has been postponed. A return on Dec. 30 would mean Wake Forest would go 33 days between games.

Forbes said he was hopeful to try to schedule another game before that one, but it depended on how the team returned.

Wake Forest started the season with two players, Ody Oguama and JR Mathis, in contact tracing protocol.

The Deacons played Delaware State in their season opener Nov. 25. The Hornets had only eight active players, and their game the next day against Longwood in Joel Coliseum was canceled because of a positive test before the game. The Longwood release that announced the cancellation said the positive test came from an individual not affiliated with its program.

