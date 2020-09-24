 Skip to main content
Wake Forest men's basketball team lands shooting guard from overseas
Wake Forest has landed another piece of basketball coach Steve Forbes' recruiting puzzle, and this piece has some international flair.

Shooting guard Cameron Hildreth has decided on Wake Forest and would join the team for the 2021-22 season. According to hoopsfix.com, Hildreath decided on Wake Forest after also considering offers from Arkansas, Xavier, Utah and Georgia Tech.

Hildreth, known as a good shooter, is rated the No. 1 prospect from United Kingdom.

“They want me to come in and have an impact straight away and I feel that’s big for me...,” Hildreth told hoopsfix.com. “It’s a challenge but I like taking on challenges and I’m willing to do what it takes to make sure I succeed in that type of league.”

Hildreth’s decision comes on the heels of Wake Forest landing point guard Carter Whitt of Raleigh this week, to go with combo guard Robert McCray of Columbia, S.C. Whitt and McCray are rated four-star prospects by 247Sports.com.

Announcements by Division I basketball prospects are not binding. Recruits can sign binding national letters of intent Nov. 11-18 or during a recruiting period from April 14 to May 19 in 2021.

