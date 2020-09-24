Wake Forest men's basketball team lands shooting guard from overseas

Wake Forest has landed another piece of basketball coach Steve Forbes' recruiting puzzle, and this piece has some international flair.

Shooting guard Cameron Hildreth has decided on Wake Forest and would join the team for the 2021-22 season. According to hoopsfix.com, Hildreath decided on Wake Forest after also considering offers from Arkansas, Xavier, Utah and Georgia Tech.

Another one! The second commitment this week, what a big time pick up. International player who looks like he can really put the ball in the hoop. The Forbes train is rolling rn https://t.co/8KlyvDQYut — Deac Freak (@Wfufanatic) September 24, 2020

Hildreth, known as a good shooter, is rated the No. 1 prospect from United Kingdom.

“They want me to come in and have an impact straight away and I feel that’s big for me...,” Hildreth told hoopsfix.com. “It’s a challenge but I like taking on challenges and I’m willing to do what it takes to make sure I succeed in that type of league.”