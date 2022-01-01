Wake Forest men's basketball team loses at Miami

A recap of Wake Forest's 92-84 men's basketball loss at Miami on Saturday night.
Why the Demon Deacons lost
The Hurricanes shot 62 percent, making 32 of 52 field-goal attempts, including nine three-point baskets to send Wake Forest to its second consecutive loss. Miami, which never trailed on the way to its seventh straight win, used a 10-0 run to extend their lead to 27-12 with 8:22 remaining in the first half.
Stars
Wake Forest
Jake LaRavia: 19 points (9-for-13 FG), seven rebounds, six assists.
Isaiah Mucius: 17 points (5-for-9 3FG).
Alondes Williams: 15 points, six rebounds, seven assists.
Dallas Walton: 13 points.
Khadim Sy: 10 points, five rebounds.
Miami
Isaiah Wong: 25 points.
Charlie Moore: 18 points (3-for-3 3FG), seven rebounds.
Jordan Miller: 17 points (3-for-5 3FG).