Wake Forest men's basketball team loses at Miami
Wake Forest men's basketball team loses at Miami

A recap of Wake Forest's 92-84 men's basketball loss at Miami on Saturday night.

Why the Demon Deacons lost

The Hurricanes shot 62 percent, making 32 of 52 field-goal attempts, including nine three-point baskets to send Wake Forest to its second consecutive loss. Miami, which never trailed on the way to its seventh straight win, used a 10-0 run to extend their lead to 27-12 with 8:22 remaining in the first half.

Stars

Wake Forest

Jake LaRavia: 19 points (9-for-13 FG), seven rebounds, six assists.

Isaiah Mucius: 17 points (5-for-9 3FG).

Alondes Williams: 15 points, six rebounds, seven assists.

Dallas Walton: 13 points.

Khadim Sy: 10 points, five rebounds.

Miami

Isaiah Wong: 25 points.

Charlie Moore: 18 points (3-for-3 3FG), seven rebounds.

Jordan Miller: 17 points (3-for-5 3FG).

Kameron McGusty: 15 points (10-for-11 FT), eight rebounds.

Records

Wake Forest: 1-2 ACC, 11-3 overall.

Miami: 3-0, 11-3.

Up next

Wake Forest: Florida State, 7 p.m. Tuesday (Bally Sports South).

Miami: Syracuse, 8 p.m. Wednesday. (ACC).

