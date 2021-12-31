 Skip to main content
Wake Forest men's basketball team plays at Miami on Saturday
Wake Forest men's basketball team plays at Miami on Saturday

A preview of the Wake Forest men's basketball team's game at Miami on Saturday.

When

6 p.m.

How to watch

ESPNU

Records

Wake Forest: 1-1 ACC, 11-2 overall.

Miami: 2-0, 10-3.

Notable

The Hurricanes have won six games in a row since losing by 32 to Alabama, now ranked No. 19, on Nov. 28 at Kissimmee, Fla.

 The Hurricanes beat Clemson 80-75 at home Dec. 4 and also won at home against N.C. State 91-83 on Wednesday night.

 The Demon Deacons dropped a 73-69 decision at Louisville on Wednesday night to stop a five-game winning streak.

 Wake Forest's Alondes Williams is No. 2 in the ACC with 20.5 points per game, leads the league with 5.1 assists and averages 6.3 rebounds.

 Two Hurricanes are in the ACC's top 10 in scoring: No. 5 Kameron McGusty at 18.5 points and No. 8 Isaiah Wong at 15.9 points.

 After Miami, the next three games for the Demon Deacons are all scheduled at Joel Coliseum: Florida State at 7 p.m. Tuesday (Bally Sports South), Syracuse at 2 p.m. Jan. 8 (Bally Sports South) and Duke at 7 p.m. Jan. 12 (ACC).

