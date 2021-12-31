Wake Forest men's basketball team plays at Miami on Saturday

A preview of the Wake Forest men's basketball team's game at Miami on Saturday.

When

6 p.m.

How to watch

ESPNU

Records

Wake Forest: 1-1 ACC, 11-2 overall.

Miami: 2-0, 10-3.

Notable

• The Hurricanes have won six games in a row since losing by 32 to Alabama, now ranked No. 19, on Nov. 28 at Kissimmee, Fla.

• The Hurricanes beat Clemson 80-75 at home Dec. 4 and also won at home against N.C. State 91-83 on Wednesday night.

• The Demon Deacons dropped a 73-69 decision at Louisville on Wednesday night to stop a five-game winning streak.

• Wake Forest's Alondes Williams is No. 2 in the ACC with 20.5 points per game, leads the league with 5.1 assists and averages 6.3 rebounds.