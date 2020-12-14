Wake Forest men's basketball team to resume team activities this weekend

The Wake Forest men's basketball team will return to practice Sunday in preparation for a game at home Syracuse on Dec. 30, 33 days after Wake Forest's most recent game against Longwood.

"We had a Zoom meeting with our players and their parents last Monday and we now have a plan in place to return most of the players to practice this weekend, depending on their health and their ability to clear all health and safety protocols set by Wake Forest University and the ACC," head coach Steve Forbes said in a news release. "No one will step on the court until our medical team says they are cleared to do so."

Wake Forest (2-0) has played two games this season, on Nov. 25 and 27, in the school's multi-team event during Thanksgiving week.

The program was paused on Nov. 30, leading to the postponements of a non-conference home game against Troy on Dec. 2, cancellations of games against Presbyterian and Virginia Military and the shelving of talks of adding another game that week. Wake Forest's original ACC opener, against Virginia at Joel Coliseum on Dec. 16, also was postponed.