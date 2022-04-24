 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wake Forest men's golf team advances to ACC championship match

Wake Forest can win its first ACC championship in men's golf since 1989. The Demon Deacons will play Georgia Tech on Monday morning.

 Wake Forest Photo

Wake Forest’s men’s golf team can do something on Monday it hasn’t done since 1989 – win the ACC championship.

The Demon Deacons, who have the most ACC titles in conference history with 18, and Coach Jerry Haas advanced to the championship match with a 3-1 win over North Carolina on Sunday in the semifinals in Panama City Beach, Florida.

The Demon Deacons will face Georgia Tech on Monday starting at 10 a.m. The Yellow Jackets are second in conference history with 16 ACC titles.

Winning matches for the Demon Deacons on Sunday were Mark Power, Alex Fitzpatrick and Michael Brennan.

The championship will be broadcast live on ESPN+ starting at 10 a.m.

The last time the Demon Deacons won the ACC title was in 1989 under Coach Jesse Haddock.

Haas and the Demon Deacons are the championship match for the first time since the ACC switched to a match-play format in 2020.

"It has been a good two days of clutch golf down the stretch," said Haas, who is in his 24th year coaching at his alma mater. "It's why they spend so much time at this game. The ACC will have almost every team make regionals. Georgia Tech has been playing well all year. It will be a very competitive match and we are looking forward to it."

336-727-4081

@johndellWSJ

Louisville head coach Kenny Payne has hired former Kansas great and college basketball Hall of Famer Danny Manning as an assistant, a month after the coaching veteran completed an interim stint at Maryland. Manning guided the Terrapins to a 15-17 finish after taking over for Mark Turgeon in December. He was 78-111 as Wake Forest’s coach from 2014-2020 and 38-29 with Tulsa from 2012-14 after working as a Kansas assistant the previous six seasons. Manning led Kansas to the 1988 NCAA championship as a two-time All-American before becoming the No. 1 overall selection in that year’s NBA Draft. He earned NBA All-Star honors in 1993 and ’94. 

