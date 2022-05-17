Wake Forest men's golf team alone in first place with one round to go in NCAA regional

Wake Forest’s 17th-ranked men’s golf team continues to make birdies and because of that is atop the leaderboard after 36 holes at an NCAA regional tournament in New Haven, Connecticut.

The Demon Deacons shot 8-under in Tuesday’s second round at the Yale Golf Club and has a one-shot lead on fifth-ranked North Carolina heading into Wednesday’s final round. The Tar Heels made a charge up the leaderboard thanks to a 13 under on Tuesday.

The Demon Deacons are trying to win Coach Jerry Haas’ fifth regional championship in his 24 years as coach. Regardless of what happens on Wednesday the Demon Deacons are in good shape to make the top five and advance to the NCAA championships later this month in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Ryan Gerard (65) and Austin Greaser (63) helped drive the Tar Heels up the leaderboard as they are first and second in the individual race. Gerard is at 10 under for the tournament and Greaser is one shot back.

Alex Fitzpatrick of the Demon Deacons, who won the clinching match earlier this month that beat Georgia Tech for the ACC championship, shot 67 on Tuesday and is tied for third at 7 un-der.

Michael Brennan (67) is in fifth place and Mark Power (69) of Wake Forest is tied for sixth while freshman Scotty Kennon (69) is tied for 10th heading into the final 18 holes. Parker Gillam was the only Wake Forest golfer who struggled on Tuesday shooting a 76.

The two ACC schools are a combined 41 under for the tournament. North Florida and Georgia Southern are a distant third, eight shots behind UNC and in fifth place is Texas Tech which is 10 shots behind.

In sixth place is Illinois which is at 5 under but is five shots behind Texas Tech in the battle for the final spot into the NCAA Championships.

