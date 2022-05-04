Wake Forest men's golf team comes together at the right time as it heads into NCAA regionals

When the tale gets told years from now by the Wake Forest men’s golf team about its dramatic ACC championship, it’s a good bet the trophy will be its own story.

The trophy, the one that eluded the Demon Deacons for 33 years, almost didn’t make it back to Winston-Salem from Panama City Beach, Fla. After they won the title, the team and Coach Jerry Haas missed their original flight back to North Carolina.

They eventually got back to Winston-Salem, but it was the parents of sophomore Michael Brennan who made sure the trophy arrived safely.

“It was kind of a pain to pack the trophy and get ready for our flight, so my parents were down there and they were coming back home to Leesburg, Va. and that’s sort of on the way so they offered to drive it up to campus,” Brennan said. “They actually beat us here to Winston with the trophy because we had to stay an extra day.”

He’s sure his parents even buckled the trophy in comfortably in the back seat.

“I guarantee they did that,” he said.

Much must go right for a team to win an ACC championship, especially since the stroke-play format gave way to match play. For Haas and the Demon Deacons, who will soon enter the NCAA postseason, things are going right at the right time of the year.

Creating a 'special moment'

Every year Haas, who won his first ACC championship in his 24th season, says his team is capable of big things. What made this season different, according to Haas, was the makeup of his starting five with one fifth-year player, Parker Gilliam; a senior, Alex Fitzpatrick; a junior, Mark Power; a sophomore, Brennan; and a freshman, Scotty Kennon.

“Our whole team has a great chemistry to it, and that’s how (Coach Haas) likes to recruit,” Kennon said.

COVID-19's effects on college sports meant an opportunity for an extra season for Gilliam, teaming with the senior Fitzpatrick, who scored the clinching point of the championship match against Georgia Tech on the third extra hole.

“One of the keys was Alex Fitzpatrick started to play a little better, and he wasn’t playing that well,” Haas said. “I told several people earlier in the season we are a really good team that’s not playing well. And then all of sudden we finished third in a tournament and Mark Power was starting to play better and so was Alex, so I had high hopes going into the ACCs.”

And consider Kennon, who has been steady all season while navigating a first full season of golf in the fall and spring plus work in the classroom. Kennon has answered every challenge.

“We’ve been consistent for most of the year,” Kennon said. “We’ve got a really good team on paper, and all of us have kind of struggled with our games at times. It seems like three of us are usually playing well in tournaments but you count four scores, so in the ACCs all of our games just kind of lined up at the right time."

One of team's biggest moments came in the final round of stroke play at the ACC championship, when the Demon Deacons nearly missed the match-play cut. But two straight birdies to finish his round by Brennan, who has won four tournaments in two seasons, put them over the top.

“It was windy and we kept looking at the cut line and I was like ‘Don’t tell me we are going to be one shot short,’" Haas said of beating Notre Dame by one shot to qualify.

The Demon Deacons beat top-seeded North Carolina 3-1 in the match-play semifinals before edging Georgia Tech 3-2.

“At the end of the day when you have only five points in a match, your best players have to win,” Haas said.

Added Brennan: “It’s special sharing the moment like that with the team and our coaches. I just thought we were really clutch in finishing off those matches and getting those points.”

Going for a national title

The Demon Deacons, who despite winning the ACC championship dropped from 12th to 13th nationally in one poll, will look toward NCAA regionals May 15-18.

Wake Forest won three national championships, in 1974, ’75 and ’86, under the legendary Jesse Haddock. In Haas’ 24 years, his teams have won four regional championships but never a national championship.

"The team is really starting to jell and it was a great experience and we had a great time together," Brennan said of the ACC title, "and we are all starting to play better here in the postseason.”

To get Haas and the program back on top, they’ll have to get through regionals then the gauntlet that is match play in the NCAA Championships, scheduled for May 27-June 1 in Scottsdale, Ariz.

“The ACCs were a big bright spot for us," Brennan said, "and we want to carry that over into the rest of the postseason.”

